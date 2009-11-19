“Flyin Hawaiian” Ties the Knot Hawaiian Style

Shane Victorino flew out to his native Hawaii to get married and some teammates, family and a TV star came along for the ride.

For most people a destination wedding in Hawaii is a great way to cut down the guest list and get married in a relaxed setting. It was unclear how much “Suga” Shane cut down his guest list considering some of the people who made the trip. And, from the look of things only half the wedding party got the casual memo.

The 29-year-old married to Melissa Smith last weekend in his hometown of Wailuku. In attendance were teammates including Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins, MMA brawler Chuck Liddell and Jon Gosselin of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" fame, according to the Honolulu Advertiser.

Turns out that Victorino and Gosselin became friends recently.

Basically in attendance were a bunch of champs (the Phils, Liddell) and a reality star chump who was probably out of his league around all those winners, according to TMZ.

A couple photos from the wedding landed on MediaTakeOut.com.

Notice the Tommy Bahama-style Hawaiian shirts and shorts that Victorino and his groomsmen wore. Guess the Flyin Hawaiian likes to stay true to his roots even on his wedding day.

His new wife went the more traditional route. She looked stunning in a long white wedding gown.

Seeing a gorgeous woman decked out in traditional wedding garb next to a group of men that looked more ready for a backyard BBQ than nuptials looked a little strange.

The wedding seemed to go off without a hitch.

"Everything went smoothly. It was definitely a wonderful day," Victorino told the Advertiser.