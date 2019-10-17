What Was Most Troubling About Flyers’ 0-2-1 Road Trip?

Going End to End today are NBC Sports Philadelphia's Katie Emmer and Jordan Hall.

The topic: What was the most troubling aspect of the Flyers' 0-2-1 road trip?

Emmer

How many other NHL teams had to deal with the crazy travel schedule for the first five games of the season like the Flyers? You guessed it - none.

No other team in the league traveled across nine different time zones to start its season and I believe the most troubling aspect of the road trip was just that - adjusting to time zones.

From traveling to Lausanne, Switzerland, for the final preseason game to the final game of the three-game Western Canada road trip, the Flyers had flown over 14,853 miles, played in four different time zones and spent parts of 19 of 21 days on the road since Sept. 27.

Now that is a long road trip.

I think it's fair to say the extensive travel led to phases of fatigue for the team. Battling through that many time zones in a short amount of time, all while trying to physically give your best efforts on the ice, wears anyone down.

With action returning to the Wells Fargo Center this weekend, there's potential to hit the reset button and start fresh on home ice against Dallas.

On a side note - I've heard Jakub Voracek is a very nervous flier and I hope he was comforted during these trips by his teammates.

Hall

Everyone heard it in the opening of the NHL Network's "Behind The Glass" series.

"I want to score f---ing hard," Alain Vigneault said, "and hard to the net."

The Flyers focused on developing a brand of size and smarts during the offseason and preseason. Look at the additions to the lineup and roster:

Kevin Hayes - 6-foot-5, 216 pounds

Justin Braun - 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Matt Niskanen - 6-foot-1, 203 pounds

Tyler Pitlick - 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Connor Bunnaman - 6-foot-3, 226 pounds

Carsen Twarynski - 6-foot-2, 206 pounds

Chris Stewart - 6-foot-2, 243 pounds

But what happens when size and smarts square off with top-end speed and skill?

Will they be enough to combat and control the better teams?

The Flames and Oilers won that battle against the Flyers in the final two games of the road trip, outscoring the orange and black by a combined 9-4.

The Flyers have a new identity and system - the product can work.

However, it did not meet two early challenges. In the aftermath, you can't blame anyone for wanting to see a whole lot more before believing this season will be different.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers