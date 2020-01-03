Standing in the Lincoln Financial Field locker room, with eye black still on his face, Oskar Lindblom smiled when asked about Wayne Simmonds.

The Flyers had just finished a 4-3 OT win over the Penguins in an unforgettable Stadium Series game. Simmonds and his teammates shared an emotional moment in the locker room.

Lindblom soaked in the scene.

"That was cool," Lindblom said on Feb. 23 last season. "All those guys, they're the core of the group. To see them talk and just be around them, that's good for all of us. We can learn so much from them and they're good leaders. It was great."

The night turned out to be Simmonds' final game in orange and black as the beloved power forward was traded two days later. Lindblom and Simmonds are no longer teammates, but they're still brothers.

On Friday, Simmonds and his new team the Devils showed their support for Lindblom, the Flyers' 23-year-old forward from Sweden who was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma last month.

The support through "Oskar Strong" shirts continues to expand. The shirts can be purchased at BiscuitTees.com, with all proceeds benefiting the NHL's "Hockey Fights Cancer" initiative.

Kim Parent, co-owner/artist for BiscuitTees.com and the daughter of Flyers great Bernie Parent, told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com Friday that the company has raised nearly $200,000.

The Rangers sported the shirts for their game against the Flyers on Dec. 23. Per Parent, the Wild and Coyotes have also purchased them. The Flyers play Arizona on Saturday (8 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and the Coyotes are expected to wear the shirts.

BiscuitTees.com has also shipped shirts to Alex Lyon for the goalie and his AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley teammates to wear.

Incredibly, the shirts have reached Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Latvia, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, per Parent.

"Strong," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said of Lindblom. "He's like the hockey community, he's going to have a lot of support and he's going to get through this."

