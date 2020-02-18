Travis Konecny Sets New Career High as Flyers Beat Blue Jackets to Climb in NHL Playoff Race

BOX SCORE

The Flyers picked up a huge win in their playoff push with a 5-1 decision Tuesday night over the Blue Jackets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Philippe Myers, Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek all scored goals for the Flyers (33-20-7), who notched their 20th home win of 2019-20. They won only 19 games in Philly last season.

More impressively, the Flyers improved to 7-0-2 against the Capitals, Hurricanes and Blue Jackets. In 2018-19, they were 0-10-2 against those divisional foes.

Major improvements.

The Flyers also rebounded from another defeat as they haven't dropped consecutive outings since Jan. 4-7. In games after their last seven losses, the Flyers are 7-0-0 and have outscored the opposition 36-16.

The Blue Jackets (30-19-12) have allowed 15 goals to the Flyers through three matchups.

• Big, big win for the Flyers.

They’ve now jumped the Blue Jackets and Islanders to take over third place in the Metropolitan Division, although New York has two games in hand on the Flyers.

One of the more noticeable aspects of this win was the contributions from players who were not here in 2018-19. Hayes got things started, Myers (played only 21 games last season) was strong, Joel Farabee added two assists and Nicolas Aube-Kubel was reliable yet again.

• Thanks to a goal and two assists, Konecny set a new career high in points as he now has 51.

There are 22 games left in the Flyers’ season and the 22-year-old forward has already delivered in the first year of his six-year, $33 million deal.

Hagg with the shot, TK with the finish! pic.twitter.com/7cjLbyVJTw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 19, 2020

• An impressive franchise record for captain Claude Giroux.

Claude Giroux a franchise record 235 power play assists and #OskarStrong.



(📷 by Flyers PR guru Zack Hill) pic.twitter.com/tJwopwwNEY — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 19, 2020

Standing ovation for Claude Giroux, the city’s longest-tenured athlete and franchise’s all-time leader in power play assists. pic.twitter.com/wOtRsCv3fE — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 19, 2020

“His will to win, his will to leave a better legacy is evident.”



- Alain Vigneault on Claude Giroux pic.twitter.com/fnhzPDwPvY — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 19, 2020

• Carter Hart improved to 15-2-2 with a 1.62 goals-against average at home.

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who came in leading the NHL with five shutouts, was pulled during the third period after allowing four goals on 12 shots.

• During the second period, everyone saw why there’s so much potential and excitement behind the Travis Sanheim-Myers defensive pairing.

Some serious size, skating and skill — and both are only 23 years old.

The D-Men are working 💪 pic.twitter.com/UZLzy6ka5b — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 19, 2020

• The Flyers’ 200-foot forces set the tone.

During the first period, Hayes and Couturier jumped on the Blue Jackets, who were allowing the NHL's second-fewest goals per game at 2.45.

From a crazy angle, Hayes scored his 18th goal of the season. The 27-year-old center has a great chance to break his career high of 25 goals set in 2017-18.

Couturier might finish the season as the Flyers’ leading scorer. He has 48 points and a plus-27 rating over his last 50 games.

Thank you, thank you very much.



Kevin Hayes scores off of Elvis Merzlikins to get this game started! pic.twitter.com/KirgoXJ3oF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 19, 2020

COOTS DOING COOTS THINGS!



He makes it 2-0 on a breakaway. | @skiJFBB pic.twitter.com/VPVkgud37G — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 19, 2020

• The Flyers fly to Columbus Wednesday afternoon ahead of another matchup with the Blue Jackets Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

The Flyers then play three straight games at home against teams not in playoff position — Jets on Saturday (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP), Sharks next Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and Rangers next Friday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

