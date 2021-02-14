Travis Konecny Added to NHL's COVID Protocol as Travis Sanheim Comes Off List

Flyers see addition and subtraction for COVID protocol list as they begin new week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Albeit shorthanded, the Flyers will be back up and running Monday when they practice at 11:30 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Because of COVID protocols, the team has been shut down since Tuesday, when it had its game against the Capitals postponed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

For a third straight day Sunday, the Flyers had seven players on the NHL's COVID protocol list. There was a change, however, as Travis Sanheim was removed from the list and Travis Konecny was added.

Sanheim had been sidelined since last Sunday, when he missed the Flyers' 7-4 win over the Capitals for COVID protocol. The Flyers have not played a game since then. This Sunday, Oskar Lindblom, Scott Laughton, Jakub Voracek, Morgan Frost, Claude Giroux and Justin Braun remained on the league's COVID protocol list, which is updated daily around 5 p.m. ET.

There are a number of contributing factors for why a player can be placed on the COVID protocol list. A player being out because of COVID protocol does not necessarily mean the player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per league protocols, all teams receive daily COVID-19 tests. If not on the road, the Flyers undergo their testing at Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey. Prior to Konecny being placed on the COVID protocol list Sunday, Lindblom and Laughton were the most recent additions on Friday. Voracek and Frost were added Thursday, while Giroux and Braun went on the list Tuesday.

Konecny, Lindblom, Laughton, Voracek, Giroux and Braun all played in the team's victory last Sunday and practiced Monday, which was the Flyers' last day on the ice. The club traveled home from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon following the postponement of that night's scheduled game.

Four days ago, the NHL identified this upcoming Monday as the Flyers' appropriate return date for practice. The Flyers' next scheduled game is Thursday of next week against the Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center. The team is then scheduled to travel to Stateline, Nevada, to play the Bruins on Feb. 21 in one of the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe games next weekend.

The Devils, who were originally slated to play the Flyers on Thursday and Saturday, had five players on Sunday's COVID protocol list after having 13 or more out each day since Feb. 2. New Jersey hasn't played since Jan. 31, when it had an afternoon game and was without six players who were on the COVID protocol list that night. The Sabres have been able to practice since Feb. 9 despite having seven to nine players on the COVID protocol list since that date. Buffalo had a seven-day pause, while the Flyers had been shut down for six days.

With some players back and some still out, the Flyers will hit the ice Monday as they prepare for what will be their first game in 11 days.

Then it will be time for the outdoors.

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube