The Flyers Annual Toy Drive Has Arrived for the 2019 Holiday Season

Are you heading to a Flyers home game this holiday season? If you are, make sure to bring a donation for the team's annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Give the gift of giving and be a part of spreading a little joy to children who may not have it otherwise. Even a single toy could impact a child - just make sure the donations are new and unwrapped.

All donations will be going to the Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia.

Collection bins are set to be located at every entrance at the Wells Fargo Center during game days. In addition, bins will also be at local Nissan dealerships and SkateZone locations for the season.

Toys will be collected during the following games:

• Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

• Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes

• Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Ottawa Senators

• Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. Anaheim Ducks

• Thursday, Dec. 19 vs. Buffalo Sabres

To learn more about the Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia and to find other ways you can donate not only around the holiday season, but year-round as well, click here.

