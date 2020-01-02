The Gritty Butter Sculpture Is Here and It’s Slightly Terrifying

If you were worried about 2020 getting off to a bad start, you can stop worrying and start clogging your arteries because we're only two days into the decade and we've already been gifted a sculpture of Gritty made out of butter.

The buttery Gritty is joined by a few fatty friends, the Philadelphia Eagles' mascot Swoop and the Pittsburgh Steelers' mascot Steely McBeam.

The trio are part of the 30th Annual Butter Sculpture exhibit at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg where they went for an "East Meets West" theme this year -- we're talking Pennsylvania here.

"The sculpture was constructed over a 14-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County," according to a release.

1,000 pounds of butter? As one famous pudding connoisseur one said, "that's a whole lotta butter."

https://twitter.com/JohnFetterman/status/1212772572347146240

If you're anything at all like me, your mind instantly went from the Gritty butter sculpture to the thought of his best friend Claude Giroux and a whole lotta greasy grilled cheese sandwiches. Sadly, the butter will not be slathered on bread and turned into delectable snacks.

"Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm's methane digester."

Basically the same end result, I guess.