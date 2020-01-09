Shayne Gostisbehere will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday.

The news and timing could have been much worse. Gostisbehere is expected to return in approximately three weeks from today.

The injury and procedure come at a favorable time as the Flyers don't play from Jan. 22-30 because of their NHL-mandated bye week. With that, Gostisbehere could miss only six games if he returns following the break on Jan. 31 against the Penguins.

Gostisbehere "tweaked his knee" near the end of regulation during the Flyers' 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday to the Hurricanes and missed Wednesday night's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

The Flyers currently have only six healthy defensemen but could be back to full health following the All-Star break and bye as the Feb. 24 trade deadline gets closer (see story).

The team also made a roster move Thursday by calling up David Kase from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley and loaning Mikhail Vorobyev to the Phantoms.

The Flyers liked Kase's play during the 22-year-old's five-game stint with the big club in December. The Flyers will have to make an adjustment at center because Vorobyev was playing down the middle, while Kase will play on the wing.

Scott Laughton could shift from wing to the middle while Michael Raffl moves to fourth-line center, a spot where head coach Alain Vigneault has liked the 31-year-old.

