Philadelphia Flyers

Ouch! James Van Riemsdyk Scores for Flyers … With His Face

By Jordan Hall

After taking a puck off his face for a goal, JVR returns to game and scores again originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

James van Riemsdyk was forced to temporarily leave Thursday night's game against the Rangers after a shot hit him in the face during a second-period power play opportunity.

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Flyers 10 hours ago

Voracek, Van Riemsdyk Lead Flyers Past Rangers, 3-2

coronavirus vaccine 19 hours ago

Flyers, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Team Up for ‘Take Your Shot' Vaccine Push

The 31-year-old winger was able to return to the action early in the third period with a full face shield on his helmet.

With just over four minutes left in the middle stanza at Madison Square Garden, Travis Konecny fired a shot that deflected off of New York defenseman K'Andre Miller's stick and then struck van Riemsdyk in the face. The puck ended up ricocheting into the net for a goal as the Flyers tied the game at 1-1.

After going down on the ice in pain, van Riemsdyk was able to slowly get back to his feet on his own power and head to the tunnel for evaluation.

Impressively, van Riemsdyk then gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead with a deflection in front during a third-period power play opportunity.

His return was good to see for the sake of van Riemsdyk's health and to continue his strong season, which has been fueled by a fast start. Van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers in points (37) and goals (16). He has nine goals on the power play, which puts him top 10 in the NHL.

The Flyers went on to beat the Rangers, 3-2.

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia FlyersJames van Riemsdyk
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us