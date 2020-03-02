NHL Playoff Odds: Things are Looking Up for the Flyers

It's certainly an exciting time if you're a Flyers fan. The cautious optimism that once was has been replaced with pure excitement and thrill whenever the puck drops for Philadelphia.

It's been quite some time since a playoff push seemed tangible and now it's right within reach. The city has gone from hoping to grab that second wild card spot, to having a legitimate chance to finish first in the Metropolitan division.

After Washington beat the Wild Sunday night, they still have 3 points on the Flyers. If anything, that makes Wednesday night's matchup against those top two division teams even more meaningful.

With the Flyers riding a season-best 6-game winning streak, they will be heading back to Washington - a location where they already won this season - looking to add even more fuel to their fire.

This team is fun to watch. Plain and simple. And now, in addition to Philadelphia fans realizing this team could be something special, the Flyers are being recognized more on a national level, as well.

According to Moneypuck.com, as of Mar. 2 - not only do the Flyers have a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs … they have a 12.7% chance of winning the whole thing.

That's right, the Flyers have the best odds to win the cup (according to this model, of course).

NHL Playoff odds for teams who currently have a 50% chance or better

(Image credit: Moneypuck.com)

Now, while it's only a single model and there's a ton of hockey left to play - when is the last time you can recall the Flyers getting any sort of hype when it comes to the Stanley Cup? That alone should bring a level of excitement to Philadelphia.

Pinch yourself in case you think you're dreaming … you aren't.

