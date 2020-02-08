Matt Niskanen Receives Touching Tribute from Capitals in Return to D.C.

Matt Niskanen knew it would be emotional.

On Saturday night, he played in Washington, D.C., for the first time against his old team since being traded to the Flyers during June.

The 32-year-old defenseman won the 2018 Stanley Cup and appeared in 70 playoff games over five seasons with the Capitals, helping give the city its first major championship since 1992.

Everyone knew the Capitals' organization would salute him in his return with a video tribute.

"If they do one of those, I'll deal with it the best I can in the moment," Niskanen said Friday after practice.

"A lot of good memories there, enjoyed my time there, had a ton of fun, won a ton of games. It'll be weird being on the other side."

Washington honored Niskanen during the first period in front of a packed house at Capital One Arena.

And Niskanen did his best in the moment. He was clearly touched.

