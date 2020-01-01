Kings Give Flyers Miserable New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles

BOX SCORE

The Flyers won't leave Los Angeles proud of their tans and with stories to tell.

Instead, they experienced a Hollywood trip to forget with a 5-3 loss to the Kings at STAPLES Center on New Year's Eve.

The Flyers (22-13-5) are 1-2-0 on their six-game road trip after unraveling in the opening 20 minutes Tuesday night against the Western Conference's last-place team.

Alain Vigneault's club is 9-11-1 with a minus-25 goal differential on the road compared to 13-2-4 with a plus-35 goal differential at home.

The Kings (17-21-4) jumped on the Flyers, who have not scored first in four straight games.

• The first period was a mess for the Flyers as they allowed four goals.

The Kings came into the action scoring the NHL's third-fewest goals per game at 2.54. Before welcoming the Flyers, Los Angeles went five straight games without scoring four or more goals.

But the Kings picked apart the Flyers, who did not help goalie Brian Elliott whatsoever. The game's opening goal by Kyle Clifford - who is not exactly offensive-minded - was stoppable but the other three would have been awfully difficult for Elliott to deny (see highlights).

Carter Hart took over for Elliott at the start of the second period, probably a message-sending tactic by Vigneault to wake up his team.

• During the second period, Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid was not in the Flyers' good graces after delivering a hit up high on Ivan Provorov (see video). MacDermid fell into the Flyers' bench and Shayne Gostisbehere gave him a friendly boost back to the ice.

There was no whistle on the hit and fortunately for the Flyers, Provorov was not seriously injured, so who knows if the NHL Department of Player Safety will review it.

YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US. pic.twitter.com/wiWL2pAUYw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 1, 2020

• Scott Laughton scored a goal in his return from a seven-game absence with a groin injury. Justin Braun (two points) and Claude Giroux also netted goals, while Jakub Voracek tallied two more assists.

• The Flyers' road trip gets tougher with the Golden Knights on Thursday (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP), Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

