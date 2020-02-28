Kevin Hayes Hooks Up Jakub Voracek With ‘Big Hayes-y 13’ Shirt

Kevin Hayes had the support of his teammates on and off the ice Friday night.

The Flyers' 5-2 win over the Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center featured some intense and feisty moments.

After all, it was a rivalry game in late February between Philly and New York. To add spice to the storyline, Hayes played parts of his first five NHL seasons for the Rangers before they parted ways with the center at last season's trade deadline.

Hayes, who is proud to call Philadelphia his new home and for the next seven years, didn't take long to become a leader in the Flyers' dressing room.

Just look at the reaction from his teammates late in the second period Friday night when Hayes and Brendan Lemieux started scuffling.

After the game, Jakub Voracek showed love for Hayes - and his new brew. Following a four-assist performance, Voracek rocked a "Big Hayes-y 13" shirt from his pal.

On Friday night, Yards Brewing Company released a beer called the "Big Hayes-y 13" in salute to No. 13.

"He gave it to me," Voracek said. "I made sure he didn't give it to anybody else. I think I'm the right person to kind of wear it - I deserve this."

Has Voracek had a cold "Big Hayes-y 13" yet?

"I didn't try it," he said. "I want to, though."

Yards Brewing Company on Spring Garden St. will have to hook up Voracek.

"After the games, one or two cold beers doesn't hurt anyone," Voracek said.

"I enjoy that place."

If it has those shirts, it'll have to hook up Flyers fans with some.

