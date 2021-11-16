Kevin Hayes, Cam Atkinson Lead Flyers in OT Win Over Calgary Flames

Hayes, Atkinson lift Flyers to OT win over Flames originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Buoyed by goals from Kevin Hayes and Cam Atkinson, the Flyers pulled out a tight 2-1 OT win Tuesday night over the Flames at the Wells Fargo Center.

Atkinson scored the winner in bonus time, while Hayes netted his first of the season.

The Flyers (8-4-2) got a little bit of revenge on Calgary, which had blanked them, 4-0, at the end of October.

This time, Alain Vigneault's club put 43 shots on the Flames (8-3-5).

• Hayes, playing his first home game in front of a full capacity crowd since March 2020, scored a huge goal for the Flyers under five minutes into the middle frame.

It was Hayes' first goal of the season in his second game back from an abdominal surgery recovery. In honor of his late brother Jimmy Hayes, the 29-year-old center pointed skyward before he was hugged by his teammates.

The goal was important for Hayes and for his team. The Flyers have been struggling to put the puck in the net and were down 1-0 to a Flames team that plays well with a lead.

With fewer than three minutes left in the second period, Hayes had to limp up the tunnel after an awkward play

Including the playoffs, the Flyers have gone 31-3-2 in games that Hayes has scored a goal.

The Flyers entered scoring 1.57 goals per game over their past seven games. They still haven't won or lost consecutive games yet in November.

• Carter Hart made 30 or more saves eight times last season. He has already done so seven times this season.

He was good again Tuesday night with 33 stops.

Calgary netminder Jacob Markstrom denied 41 of the Flyers' 43 shots.

• The Flyers' power play went an ugly 0 for 6 and is 3 for 36 in the last 10 games.

Someway, somehow, they need to get their man advantage going.

• Rick Tocchet and Paul Holmgren were inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony.

The current team and coaching staff watched from the bench as Tocchet and Holmgren made their speeches behind a podium at center ice.

To celebrate the new inductees, the Flyers wore Tocchet No. 22 and Holmgren No. 17 jerseys in warmups.

• The Flyers practice Wednesday in Voorhees, New Jersey before they host the two-time defending champion Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

