James van Riemsdyk Suffers Hand Injury in Flyers-Capitals Game

The Flyers haven't lost a lot lately.

They suffered a big loss Wednesday night during their game against the Capitals at Capital One Arena.

James van Riemsdyk exited in the first period and did not return after taking a Jonas Siegenthaler shot off his right hand.

During an in-game interview with analyst Brian Boucher on the NBC Sports Network broadcast, head coach Alain Vigneault said it didn't look real good after van Riemsdyk underwent an X-ray on his hand.

In hockey, a broken finger alone can cost a player a month. A broken hand is obviously worse. After the Flyers' 5-2 win, Vigneault told reporters at Capital One Arena that van Riemsdyk did in fact break his hand and how long the 30-year-old will be out was still uncertain.

AV confirms a break for JvR. Said severity/length of absence still yet to be determined. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) March 5, 2020

Vigneault said he won’t know the severity until tomorrow but Joel Farabee is indeed coming up for tomorrow’s game. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) March 5, 2020

Farabee will be recalled, AV says. No timetable on JVR. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 5, 2020

Losing van Riemsdyk for any period of time is costly. The goal-scoring winger has 19 markers, 40 points and was playing on the team's third line. He had been a presence on the power play and the Flyers are 22-5-0 when he records a point.

With van Riemsdyk set to miss time, 20-year-old rookie winger Joel Farabee was the top candidate to be his replacement.

Per Coach Vigneault, Flyers will recall forward Joel Farabee from Lehigh Valley. pic.twitter.com/a5ZjIdRtY9 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 5, 2020

The Flyers have 16 games remaining in the regular season. The second-place club is 17-5-1 since Jan. 8.

