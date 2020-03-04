Flyers

James van Riemsdyk Suffers Hand Injury in Flyers-Capitals Game

James van Riemsdyk left Wednesday night's game with a hand injury and did not return. Here's what it could mean for the Flyers

By Jordan Hall

The Flyers haven't lost a lot lately.

They suffered a big loss Wednesday night during their game against the Capitals at Capital One Arena.

James van Riemsdyk exited in the first period and did not return after taking a Jonas Siegenthaler shot off his right hand.

During an in-game interview with analyst Brian Boucher on the NBC Sports Network broadcast, head coach Alain Vigneault said it didn't look real good after van Riemsdyk underwent an X-ray on his hand.

In hockey, a broken finger alone can cost a player a month. A broken hand is obviously worse. After the Flyers' 5-2 win, Vigneault told reporters at Capital One Arena that van Riemsdyk did in fact break his hand and how long the 30-year-old will be out was still uncertain.

Losing van Riemsdyk for any period of time is costly. The goal-scoring winger has 19 markers, 40 points and was playing on the team's third line. He had been a presence on the power play and the Flyers are 22-5-0 when he records a point.

With van Riemsdyk set to miss time, 20-year-old rookie winger Joel Farabee was the top candidate to be his replacement.

The Flyers have 16 games remaining in the regular season. The second-place club is 17-5-1 since Jan. 8.

