How Flyers Found Their 2019-20 Victory Song ‘2 Times’ by Ann Lee

VOORHEES, N.J. - If you want to celebrate just like the Flyers after a win, strike up the song "2 Times" by Ann Lee.

It's the Flyers' victory jam, which is played in the dressing room following every win.

How did the Flyers discover the tune?

Jakub Voracek was the leader behind it.

"Jake brought it to the team when we were over in Prague," Kevin Hayes said Monday. "It's one of the songs I think he used to listen to when … he's not old, but when he was a little younger."

Voracek wanted to correct Hayes.

"I think he's wrong," Voracek said with a smile.

The Flyers were en route to a UEFA Champions League soccer game during the team's trip to Prague, Czech Republic, for its Oct. 4 season opener.

We caught that song on the bus on the way to the soccer game," Voracek said. "We went to see the Champions League, they played it on the radio and it had a good beat. I knew it, I knew it, I heard it, but I hadn't heard it in a long time and I heard it on the radio and was like, ‘Oh f---, this is sick.' I got the name of it and we played it after the first win. Everybody was in a good mood so we just stuck with it. It just reminds us of how good of a bonding time we had, we kind of always remember that stuff. We just stuck to it and play it after every win. It's kind of a good-mood song.

The Flyers were quickly on board.

"Somebody just said that should be our win song," Michael Raffl said. "Everybody was like, ‘Yep.'

"I heard it a little much in Prague. … Once every two days is fine."

"Nice feel-good song," Scott Laughton said. "It was nice to get it early."

The Flyers played it quite a bit during an NHL-best November in which they went 10-2-4 with 24 points. The Flyers enter December with their most points (35) since the 1995-96 season.

"It's been a good luck charm so far," Voracek said.

The Flyers hope they're clapping to "2 Times" many more times the rest of the way.

Hitting the road this week, or wasting away on the couch in a food coma? The perfect time to binge your favorite NBC Sports Philadelphia podcast! Click here for more.

More on the Flyers