Hockey Legend Dale Hawerchuk Dies at 57 From Cancer

Dale Hawerchuk, former Flyer and hockey legend, has died from a battle with stomach cancer. He was 57.

Tuesday afternoon, Hawerchuk's son Eric announced the news of his father:

After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/xZ1xcaqAOv — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) August 18, 2020

After being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 1981, Hawerchuk began creating his legacy within the NHL. He had six 100-plus-point seasons through his nine years with the team, but his career best came in 1984-85, posting 130 points (53 goals, 77 assists).

Following his time with the Jets, he spent time with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues and then finished his career with a brief stint in Philadelphia. There, he helped the Flyers advance to the 1997 Stanley Cup Final. That was the only time during his career that his team advanced beyond the second round in the playoffs.

After hearing the news on Hawerchuk, the Flyers released the following statement:

The Flyers are very saddened to hear of the passing of Dale Hawerchuk. Although Dale's tenure with the Flyers was brief, it was without a doubt impactful. As a player, he displayed all the qualities of a Flyer and we were proud to have him finish his Hall of Fame career in a Flyers sweater. Dale was a key component of our team in the mid-90s and his veteran leadership helped us reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1997. Our condolences go out to Dale's wife, Crystal, his two sons, Eric and Ben, and daughter, Alexis.

He finished his career having played 1,188 games, tallied 1,409 points (518 goals, 891 assists) and was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

