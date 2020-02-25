When Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic met in September 2018 at Citizens Bank Park, a special bond was born.

With his best friend from across the street under the microscope for his new look, Gritty stepped up Tuesday night in defense of the Phanatic.

During the first period of the Flyers-Sharks game at the Wells Fargo Center, Gritty had a message for anyone out there not in support of the Phanatic's fresh style.

This is what best friends do.

Gritty has a new look for tonight's game 👀 pic.twitter.com/MeIkJaZdYz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2020

Nobody talks jazz on my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkdJsknAKT — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 26, 2020

Good for Gritty. The Phanatic would do the same for the orange fella.

Both will be reunited at the ballyard soon.

Look out.

