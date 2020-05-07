Gritty Parade to Spread Flyers Cheer in Delaware County

Gritty is set to surprise residents of Delaware County in a quarantine fire truck parade tonight.

With the help of the Rocky Run Fire Department of Media, Gritty's ride atop a truck will kick off along Granite Run Mall Road around 5:30 p.m. Gritty will pass by local spots such as Penncrest Highschool, Indian Lane Elementary School, Glenwood Elementary School, and Linvilla Orchards.

Residents and families are encouraged to wave to Gritty, while practicing social distancing guidelines.

The Flyers are calling Thursday's drive-by a “much-needed quarantine surprise," saying Gritty is “following in the footsteps of cultural icons such as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.”

The Gritty parade is expected to finish at around 7:30 p.m near where it started, on Granite Run Mall Road. The parade route, you may see, is roughly in the shape of the orange furry phenom.

If you see Gritty drive by, be sure to tag us in your posts on social media @nbcphiladelphia or email them to us at isee@nbcphiladelphia.com.