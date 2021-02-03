Gritty

Gritty Impersonates ‘Rose' From ‘Titanic' While Posing for Painting

Gritty (aka Rose) didn't stay in his Reverse Retro Flyers jersey for long Wednesday night.

By Jordan Hall

Gritty (aka Rose) didn't stay in his Reverse Retro Flyers jersey for long originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

During a stoppage in play in the first period of the Flyers-Bruins game Wednesday night, music from the movie "Titanic" started playing at the Wells Fargo Center.

Hmm, that's weird.

Look up: there's Gritty laying on his sofa (not wearing his Reverse Retro jersey) and being painted like the character Rose from the Oscar-winning 1997 flick.

It was ... something. And it continued throughout the first period. And the second period. Not kidding.

The guy is dealing with this unusual 2020-21 season of no fans in his own way.

Gotta respect it.

