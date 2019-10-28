Future Flyers Report: Morgan Frost Is Starting to Heat Up, German Rubtsov Hot on His Tail

It's time for our weekly check-in on the Flyers' prospects playing in the AHL, overseas and at the junior and college levels.

• At the start of the season, Morgan Frost went through a three-game stretch without tallying a single point, though he did have his fair share of chances. It was only a matter of time before things started clicking.

Friday night, just past the midway point of the first period, Frost tied things up for the Phantoms when they took on the Charlotte Checkers. This goal is only a taste of what the young center can do.

He is currently on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and it doesn't look like things are slowing down anytime soon. This point streak ties him for the longest point streak of the season for the Phantoms.

• It seems like German Rubtsov picked up right where he left off after an injury just 14 games into last season cut his year short. Just seven games into the 2019-20 season, Rubtsov is making his presence known.

He currently has six points (two goals, four assists). That ties him for first in points alongside Frost.

If Rubtsov can remain healthy for a full season, he'll become a vital asset to the Phantoms' success down the road.

Quick hits

• Wade Allison recently sustained an upper-body injury. He did not play in either game this weekend for the Western Michigan Broncos.

• Cam York was back in the lineup after missing three straight games because of a lower-body injury. He earned his first NCAA point with a secondary assist Friday night. In total, he had three assists on the weekend.

• Tanner Laczynski had a goal and two assists for Ohio State Friday night.

• Wyatte Wylie had himself a two-point night on Friday in Everett (one goal, one assist) to help his team to a 3-2 victory.

• Mason Millman collected three points (two goals, one assist) with the Saginaw Spirit - one of them being the game-winning goal Sunday against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

• Egor Zamula had a two-assist game Sunday with the Calgary Hitmen as the team picked up a 5-4 overtime victory against the Regina Pats in the Prairie Classic.

