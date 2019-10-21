Flyers Vs. Golden Knights: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

It's Joel Farabee time.

The prospect everyone wants to see will make his NHL debut Monday night when the Flyers (2-3-1) host the Golden Knights (6-3-0).

Let's get into the essentials:

• When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET

• Where: Wells Fargo Center

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• The Flyers have been pleased with their work at both ends of the ice (see story). Alain Vigneault's team has put up the NHL's third-most shots per game with 36.2 while allowing the league's fewest per game at 26.

But the Flyers, with 15 goals through six games, need somebody to make a play. That's why Farabee and Mikhail Vorobyev were called up Sunday night (see story).

"In Misha's case, we've been looking for a guy to play that fourth-line center spot that would give us a little bit more balance," Vigneault said Monday after morning skate, "while Joel has got a tremendous amount of skill and he's also a very smart hockey player."

Farabee can deliver goals on pure skill and understands how to score in a variety of ways. He was dynamic with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, netting three goals and an assist in four games.

Can he be the Flyers' spark plug?

"I definitely feel a lot more comfortable," Farabee said. "Stickhandling in tight and stuff like, I feel a lot more comfortable. I'm not afraid to try certain plays, I've got more confidence. Going down there definitely helped a lot and I'm sure it will help me tonight."

• Farabee will play on the first power play unit and why not?

"If we're going to call up a young player like that, with that amount of skill, we're going to put him in a position and in a role where he can have success," Vigneault said.

"He's an offensive, gifted player that plays smart at both ends of the rink."

Shayne Gostisbehere will be back running the point of the man advantage after Ivan Provorov did so in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. Gostisbehere is scoreless through the first six games of the season for the first time in his career.

• The Flyers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak. They haven't lost five straight games in October since the 2008-09 season, when the Flyers dropped their opening six games.

• The Golden Knights' penalty kill is 33 for 35 with an NHL-best 94.3 percentage.

Quotable

Last two games, I know we didn't have the result we wanted, we lost both games, but if you really look into the game, if you understand the game, you understand that we played great games.

- Claude Giroux after the Flyers outshot the opposition 91-38 but lost by a combined score of 10-4 in the past two games

Projected lineup

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

Michael Raffl-Mikhail Vorobyev-Chris Stewart

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere-Robert Hagg

Goalies

Brian Elliott

Carter Hart

