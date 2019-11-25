Flyers Vs. Canucks: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

By Jordan Hall

[CSNPhilly] Let's not forget the point of Kevin Hayes and his value to Flyers
CSNPhilly.com

The Thanksgiving holiday is a busy time for the Flyers. The team plays four games this week, with three sandwiched around Thursday.

The stretch begins Monday when the Flyers (11-7-5) host the Canucks (12-8-4).

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers 10 hours ago

Flyers at Ducks: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

Flyers 16 hours ago

Flyers Fail to Match Alain Vigneault’s Excitement, Open Road Trip With Clunker in Loss to Sharks

Let's get into the essentials:

When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center
Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• Kevin Hayes does a lot for the Flyers but when he's scoring goals, the team becomes much more dangerous down the middle.

The 27-year-old center is on a three-game point streak after going scoreless in his previous 10. The Flyers are 5-0-1 when Hayes scores a goal and 5-2-1 when he records a point.

• Canucks center Elias Pettersson has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games. The 21-year-old center is tied for third in the NHL with 15 power play points (five goals, 10 assists).

• A look at why Shayne Gostisbehere will be scratched for a second straight game and how his role could be impacted moving forward.

• Monday is Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee
James van Riemsdyk-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun
Robert Hagg-Philippe Myers

Goalies

Carter Hart
Brian Elliott

Hitting the road this week, or wasting away on the couch in a food coma? The perfect time to binge your favorite NBC Sports Philadelphia podcast! Click here for more.

More on the Flyers

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us