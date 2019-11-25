Flyers Vs. Canucks: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

The Thanksgiving holiday is a busy time for the Flyers. The team plays four games this week, with three sandwiched around Thursday.

The stretch begins Monday when the Flyers (11-7-5) host the Canucks (12-8-4).

Let's get into the essentials:

• When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET

• Where: Wells Fargo Center

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• Kevin Hayes does a lot for the Flyers but when he's scoring goals, the team becomes much more dangerous down the middle.

The 27-year-old center is on a three-game point streak after going scoreless in his previous 10. The Flyers are 5-0-1 when Hayes scores a goal and 5-2-1 when he records a point.

• Canucks center Elias Pettersson has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games. The 21-year-old center is tied for third in the NHL with 15 power play points (five goals, 10 assists).

• A look at why Shayne Gostisbehere will be scratched for a second straight game and how his role could be impacted moving forward.

• Monday is Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

James van Riemsdyk-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Robert Hagg-Philippe Myers

Goalies

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

