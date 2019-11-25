Flyers Vs. Canucks: Live Stream, Storylines, Game Time and More

The Thanksgiving holiday is a busy time for the Flyers. The team plays four games this week, with three sandwiched around Thursday.
The stretch begins Monday when the Flyers (11-7-5) host the Canucks (12-8-4).
Philadelphia Flyers
Let's get into the essentials:
• Kevin Hayes does a lot for the Flyers but when he's scoring goals, the team becomes much more dangerous down the middle.
The 27-year-old center is on a three-game point streak after going scoreless in his previous 10. The Flyers are 5-0-1 when Hayes scores a goal and 5-2-1 when he records a point.
• Canucks center Elias Pettersson has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 24 games. The 21-year-old center is tied for third in the NHL with 15 power play points (five goals, 10 assists).
• A look at why Shayne Gostisbehere will be scratched for a second straight game and how his role could be impacted moving forward.
• Monday is Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Kevin Hayes for #HockeyFightsCancer night. Very cool.
(📷 by Flyers PR guru Zack Hill) pic.twitter.com/2kXLDtNSeY— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 25, 2019
#HockeyFightsCancer warmups for #Flyers.
(📷 by Flyers PR guru Zack Hill) pic.twitter.com/RgbPGdUWDu— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 25, 2019
#HockeyFightsCancer night at @WellsFargoCtr.
(📷 by Flyers PR guru Zack Hill) pic.twitter.com/OOcgT7Mytg— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 25, 2019
Projected lineup
Forwards
Claude Giroux-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee
James van Riemsdyk-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick
Defensemen
Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun
Robert Hagg-Philippe Myers
Goalies
Carter Hart
Brian Elliott
