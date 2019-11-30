Flyers Cap Special November, Enter December With Most Points Since Eric Lindros-led 1995-96 Team

BOX SCORE

Finally, a November to remember.

The Flyers capped off a big-time month by beating the Canadiens, 4-3, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Bell Centre.

Alain Vigneault's team went 10-2-4 with an NHL-best 24 points in November. Those marks are a sight for sore eyes after the Flyers went a combined 23-29-14 over their previous five Novembers.

To finish the month in style, Ivan Provorov maneuvered the puck between his legs en route to scoring the game-winning goal just 31 seconds into overtime.

The Flyers (15-7-5) have won four straight games, a stretch in which they've allowed only 1.75 goals per game.

The Canadiens (11-9-6) have lost seven games in a row.

• Let's provide some context on how notable this start is for the Flyers.

They have their most points (35) entering December since the 1995-96 club, which had 36 at 16-6-4.

That season, Hall of Famer Eric Lindros was 22 years old and scored a career-high 115 points. Terry Murray was behind the bench.

In 2018-19, the Flyers had 10 total wins after October and November.

In 2017-18, they had eight total wins after October and November.

The 2019-20 Flyers won 10 games in November alone, matching the most the franchise has ever won during the month.

• Morgan Frost was moved off the first line during the third period in favor of Michael Raffl.

There's a good chance Vigneault wanted to shorten his bench in the final stanza and go with a safer, more sound first line. Montreal was pushing hard and Raffl is a trustworthy player who makes smart decisions.

It's not a knock on Frost - it's just that he's only 20 years old and was playing in his seventh career NHL game.

Frost joined Tyler Pitlick and James van Riemsdyk, a group that didn't play the final seven minutes of the contest.

Vigneault really wanted that game.

• The Flyers didn't pay Kevin Hayes to light up the scoreboard every game. They believe he'll make plays, but they also wanted the 27-year-old center for his 200-foot focus and penalty kill strengths.

If he can score at a steady clip like he has over the past seven games, the Flyers (and fans) will be happy.

Hayes doesn't have a multi-point game in this seven-game spurt but he has consistently been a presence, recording four goals, two assists and a plus-3 mark.

When Hayes scored his career-high 25 goals in 2017-18, he had five markers through 27 games. This season, he already has eight in 27. Good signs from him.

• Brian Elliott, who entered 3-0-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in November, registered 39 huge saves.

He was vulnerable early on when he allowed a goal 19 seconds into the game. But he made a number of timely stops as he was under siege for most of the afternoon.

The 34-year-old goalie has provided everything the Flyers could have envisioned when they re-signed him this offseason.

• Travis Konecny, who didn't look 100 percent healthy Friday, looked pretty good sniping a go-ahead goal early in the third period against the Canadiens.

He has 25 points in 27 games. Last season, it took him 48 games to notch his 25th point.

His progress remains one of the Flyers' biggest positives and he'll enjoy the off day Sunday.

• Following a healthy scratch Friday, Philippe Myers was back in the lineup for Robert Hagg. The Flyers are high on the 22-year-old Myers and the probable odd-man out on defense moving forward is Hagg. But the Flyers will want to get him games from time to time - he's a good extra defenseman to have and there's definitely pressure to perform among the blueliners.

• The Flyers are off Sunday and practice at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Voorhees, New Jersey, before kicking off their December slate Tuesday when they welcome the Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

