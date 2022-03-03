Flyers Vs. Wild: Justin Braun Exits With Flu, Blown Lead Results in Another Loss

Braun exits with flu, blown lead results in another loss for hapless Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flyers suffered another excruciating loss in a season full of them.

They blew a 4-3 third-period lead by surrendering two goals in a span of 25 seconds en route to a 5-4 loss Thursday night to the Wild at the Wells Fargo Center.

Matt Boldy tied the game for Minnesota with 7:44 minutes left before Jonas Brodin quickly gave it the lead.

A listed attendance of 13,876 fans bellowed out boos.

Ivan Provorov had a costly turnover on Boldy's goal.

The Flyers (16-28-10) dropped to 1-4-1 on their eight-game homestand and 3-16-5 in their last 24 games.

They received goals from Scott Laughton, Patrick Brown, Travis Konecny and James van Riemsdyk.

"I think we've done some good things, improving our game, we're in every game against all these good teams," Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said Wednesday. "And now it's got to really piss us off that we're not winning more games."

They'll be ticked off after this one.

The playoff-hopeful Wild (32-17-3) snapped a four-game losing streak. They host the Flyers on March 29.

Ryan Hartman, a Flyer for 19 games in 2018-19, scored twice for Minnesota.

• Justin Braun exited the game in the second period after Minnesota's third goal because he was sick with the flu.

Despite the game unraveling on them in third period, the Braun news was actually good for the Flyers.

An injury to the veteran defenseman would have been doubly painful. Braun has yet to miss a game this season and has been playing well in a top-pair role. But more importantly, he's one of the club's more attractive trade chips.

The Flyers are set to aggressively retool and sell at the March 21 trade deadline. They're very likely to move Braun. They'll have a nice number of suitors for him and for good reason.

The Flyers finished the middle stanza with that 4-3 edge as van Riemsdyk deflected home a power play goal in the final minute of the period.

The lead did not last.

• A terrible sequence to finish the first period burned the Flyers.

As they were holding a 2-1 lead, Derick Brassard tried clearing the puck by flinging it toward the blue line. Frederick Gaudreau caught it, placed it on the ice and took it down broadway before firing it past Carter Hart with around three seconds left on the clock.

Brassard was playing his third consecutive game after returning for the fourth time from a troubling hip injury. He has missed 31 games this season. The veteran center is an offensive guy and was forced to play a good bit in the defensive zone Thursday night. He finished with a minus-2 mark in 12:19 minutes.

• Konecny entered with three goals over his last 36 games, a stretch going back to Nov. 20.

In that span, he was tied for the team lead in assists with Cam Atkinson and was second in shots, behind only Atkinson.

His goal gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead in the second period.

"I look at the game afterward for my shifts, it's easy for me to look at it on the film and be like, 'Aw, man, I totally could have shot that, there's an opportunity for me to get a puck on the net there instead of maybe just passing it up to look for another play,'" Konecny said Thursday morning. "So that's frustrating, but I also know during the game, it's happening so fast, I'm trusting my instincts and just trying to make the play that I think's right.

"But I also know it's a little bit of habits that you've got to break. You tend to just kind of react out there and a habit I have right now is looking to pass first. So I've got to try to break that, shot-first mentality and if the play's there, then make it after."

• Carter Hart allowed five goals on 38 shots. The blown lead was far from solely on him. The Flyers had breakdowns.

Minnesota netminder Cam Talbot, who was a mentor of Hart's when the 23-year-old was climbing to the NHL, stopped 26 of the Flyers' 30 shots.

Carter Hart faces Cam Talbot, who was a mentor of Hartâs when the 23-year-old was coming up and closing in on the NHL. pic.twitter.com/l0F23ZS5Ab — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 3, 2022

• Max Willman entered the lineup on the Flyers' fourth line in place of Isaac Ratcliffe, who was loaned to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley during the morning.

Willman recorded an assist on Brown's first-period goal and played 9:14 minutes.

• After optional morning skate, Yeo said the return of Kevin Hayes (abdominal) to the lineup is "a real possibility for Saturday."

Hayes has been practicing and making consistent progress. The 29-year-old center was sidelined Jan. 18 when he underwent a procedure to drain fluid from his adductor region (core area). He has been limited to 20 games this season because of the abdominal issues.

"It hurts for him not being in the lineup, he wants to play, but having the conversations that I've had, he doesn't want to jeopardize next year," Yeo said a week ago. "But at the same time, if people are telling him that maybe he doesn't need surgery, maybe coming back and playing is going to help him more next year, then he might follow that advice as well. He's just got to continue to listen to the experts right now and that's what he's doing."

Kevin Hayes extra work. If he plays Saturday, itâll be his first game since Jan. 17 and 21st game of the season. pic.twitter.com/tJ3TDWOQKr — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 3, 2022

Extra work for Kevin Hayes, who could be closing in on a return Saturday or next week. pic.twitter.com/qMcpI4blIy — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 2, 2022

Wade Allison (MCL sprain) joined practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering his injury Jan. 22. When the 24-year-old winger is ready to return, he may head to the Phantoms before seeing game action with the big club.

Wade Allison sure can shoot. Drills get underway and immediately pots one. pic.twitter.com/pkqjJYv6OA — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 2, 2022

Along with Hayes and Allison, Nate Thompson (shoulder) was among the group on the ice at optional morning skate. The 37-year-old center continues to rehab back from surgery he had in late November.

Nate Thompson rehab work. Had shoulder surgery in late November. pic.twitter.com/jA5zoMwIZj — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 2, 2022

• The Flyers are back at it Saturday when they host the Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET/ABC).

