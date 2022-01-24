Flyers Vs. Stars: 12th Straight Loss Ties Franchise Record; Keith Yandle Draws Even With Doug Jarvis

Yandle ties record, but Flyers match their own franchise mark with 12th straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In front of a listed attendance of 14,868 fans, the Flyers reached franchise infamy Monday night.

With a 3-1 loss to the Stars at the Wells Fargo Center, the 2021-22 club tied the Flyers' all-time worst winless skid at 12 games. A sparse crowd booed at the final buzzer.

The 1998-99 team previously stood alone with eight losses and four ties in succession.

The present day Flyers have spiraled into an 0-9-3 stretch in which they've been outscored 46-23.

Monday night was Game 42 for the hapless Flyers (13-21-8), marking the mathematical start of their second half. They're in last place of the Metropolitan Division and haven't won since Dec. 29.

Ivan Provorov was the Flyers' lone goal scorer Monday night. He tied the game in the second period.

The Flyers played a hard game. They just have no offensive firepower. They've scored 1.92 goals per game during this 12-game losing streak. That builds all kinds of pressure on guys already feeling it.

Dallas forward Jacob Peterson scored the game-winner with 3:21 minutes left in the game. Joe Pavelski sealed the Flyers' fate with an empty-net marker.

Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle matched the NHL record for most consecutive games played in a career. The veteran and first-year Flyer was saluted on the scoreboard during a first-period stoppage.

The Stars (21-16-2) swept the two-game regular-season series from the Flyers.

• Carter Hart hasn't won since Dec. 14.

The 23-year-old's numbers over that stretch are more than respectable. He just hasn't had much help.

Peterson got him on a legit shot.

With under two and half minutes left in the first period, the Flyers gave up a breakaway to Roope Hintz, who beat Hart.

He made a diving save on Miro Heiskanen with the game knotted at 1-1 in the back half of the third period.

Hart finished with 33 saves on 35 shots faced.

HUGE save from Carter Hart to keep this game tied.

Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 28 of the Flyers' 29 shots.

• Playing his 964th game in a row, Yandle drew even with Doug Jarvis as the NHL's record ironman.

Jarvis was a forward who finished off his run in 1987.

Yandle, a 35-year-old defenseman, hasn't missed a game since March 2009. Cam York, his defensive partner Monday night, was 8 years old in March 2009.

"It's an incredible streak," Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said Sunday. "Any time you're a part of anything historic, breaking any kind of record when you're doing it at the highest level, is an incredible accomplishment.

"There's no way that you play that many games without playing with some things that are painful, some sicknesses that are difficult. That takes an awful lot of professionalism. It's an amazing accomplishment."

Yandle is set to become the new record holder Tuesday night. The Coyotes' Phil Kessel (940) is on his tail.

• Nick Seeler, a 28-year-old defenseman, filled in at fourth-line winger. Yes, the Flyers needed one of their extra blueliners to play forward as they tried to mercifully end a second double-digit slide of the season.

That kind of season.

"Normalcy is not something that we have at hand right now with our group," Yeo said after morning skate. "We have to make sure that we're putting healthy people in, people that are fresh, fresh bodies."

As the losses have mounted, so have the injuries. The Flyers are currently without Joel Farabee (upper body), Kevin Hayes (abdominal), Sean Couturier (upper body), Ryan Ellis (lower body), Derick Brassard (hip), Nate Thompson (shoulder), Patrick Brown (MCL sprain) and Wade Allison (MCL sprain).

Seeler did well in 8:25 minutes.

It seems likely Linus Sandin and/or Connor Bunnaman will enter the lineup Tuesday.

There were no penalties in the game, so they never got a crack on the power play.

• The Flyers are right back at it Tuesday when they visit the Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

