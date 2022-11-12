Flyers Vs. Senators: Claude Giroux Wins in Return; Wade Allison Exits With Injury

Flyers lose to Giroux's Senators, lose a winger to injury in 2nd period originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Claude Giroux returned to the Wells Fargo Center and helped the Senators hand the Flyers a 4-1 loss Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

Giroux received a video tribute and lengthy standing ovation before the game. He then assisted three of Ottawa's goals as the Flyers suffered their second straight loss.

After playing parts of 15 seasons and 1,000 games in Philadelphia, Giroux was back at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time as a visitor.

The Flyers (7-5-2) couldn't spoil their friend's homecoming. They finished with 38 shots but penalties burned them.

"You can't win in the National Hockey League if you're going to play against two opponents. That's the opponent, themselves, and us," John Tortorella said. "We did so many good things but then we self-implode with the penalties. Just unnecessary penalties. Can't do it.

"They're penalties. They're dumb penalties."

Kevin Hayes opened the game's scoring 6:05 minutes into the action. But that was all from the Flyers, who went 0 for 3 on the power play.

The Flyers beat the Senators (5-8-1) last Saturday with a 2-1 decision on the road.

Ottawa sealed this Saturday's game with an empty-netter.

• Wade Allison was forced to exit the game with 4:40 minutes left in the second period after he delivered a hit on Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The 25-year-old winger went down to the ice writhing in pain. He needed assistance to leave the ice and go up the tunnel for evaluation.

Allison did not return to the game. He has battled injuries in his pro career and suffered a torn ACL his sophomore year at Western Michigan.

If Allison is to miss time, Kieffer Bellows would seemingly be the next man up. The 24-year-old winger was claimed off of waivers Oct. 27 and has been a healthy scratch the past four games.

Wade Allison was forced to leave today's game in the second period after delivering a hit on Jacob Bernard-Docker. pic.twitter.com/RVUz5jAuqr — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 12, 2022

• Tortorella's pregame press conference lasted one minute. He did not speak with reporters in Columbus, Ohio, following his team's 5-2 loss Thursday to the Blue Jackets.

"None of your business," the head coach said Saturday morning when asked why he didn't address the media. "Ask me about the game."

What did he want to see different from his team Saturday? Fewer turnovers?

"Just that," Tortorella said. "Nothing for free."

The Flyers weren't as sloppy as Thursday's game but special teams hurt them.

"They're just needless penalties," Tortorella said. "We have the puck on two of them. Quite honestly, we have the puck on three of them. That changes the whole complexion of the game."

• Carter Hart was fine in net but suffered his second consecutive loss in regulation. He's 6-2-2 on the season and entered Saturday with a 2.09 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

Thomas Chabot beat him 1-on-1 to tie the game in the first period. Alex DeBrincat scored Ottawa's other two goals on the power play.

"I took a dumb one there in the third, they score on it," Scott Laughton said of his slashing penalty. "We took a couple near the end of the second. Our penalty kill doesn't do a job and then our power play doesn't do a job, so that's the difference in the game.

"We did do a lot of good things. Maybe it's the hockey gods getting us back for Hartsy standing on his head for the first eight games."

Hart had 23 saves on 26 shots.

"At the end of the day, my job as a goaltender is to stop the puck," Hart said. "I'm a big part of the penalty kill, as well. I've got to find a way to make some more saves."

Senators netminder Cam Talbot stopped 37 of the Flyers' 38 shots.

• Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo both dropped the gloves during a testy first period. The game was highly physical. The Flyers finished with just under 60 hits.

Travis Konecny droppin' the gloves 🚨 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2IR0UJAVun — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 12, 2022

Tony DeAngelo also dropped the gloves in the first period. 🚨 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Nbclj35xds — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 12, 2022

• The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they host the Stars (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

