Flyers Vs. Red Wings: 13th Straight Road Loss Comes Day After NHL Trade Deadline

A day after the Flyers sold off pieces at the trade deadline, they suffered a loss on the ice Tuesday night with a 6-3 decision to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Red Wings sealed the game with two empty-net goals. The Flyers executed poorly when they pulled the goalie.

Mike Yeo's club went down 3-0 only 1:07 minutes into the second period but made it a game with answers from Joel Farabee and Oskar Lindblom. With Detroit holding a 4-2 lead in the third period, James van Riemsdyk trimmed it to one.

Not enough, though.

The Flyers (20-32-11) were sellers at the deadline for a second straight season. They traded Claude Giroux three days ago before dealing Justin Braun and Derick Brassard the day of the deadline.

And that didn't help their woes away from home as they started a five-game road trip.

The Flyers haven't won on the road in the year of 2022. Their last victory away from home was Dec. 29, when they beat the Kraken, 3-2. The Flyers have gone 0-11-2 on the road since then, a stretch in which they've been outscored 57-29.

They had to play 11 forwards and seven defensemen Tuesday night because of the Giroux and Brassard trades, as well as injuries to Scott Laughton and Nate Thompson.

The Flyers were swept by the Red Wings (26-30-7) in their three-game regular-season series (0-3-0) and were outscored 16-8.

• Rasmus Ristolainen struggled on Detroit's first two goals during the opening period.

He inadvertently impeded Carter Hart on Joe Veleno's game-opening marker and had a turnover while playing the puck under pressure in the defensive zone on Jakub Vrana's 2-0 tally.

The loss was not just on Ristolainen. The Flyers allowed six Red Wings to put up multi-point games.

Tyler Bertuzzi led the way for Detroit (one goal, two assists).

• Hart was fine with 25 saves on 29 shots. He made a couple of timely stops to keep the game within striking distance for the Flyers.

Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 30 of the Flyers' 33 shots.

• The Flyers never went on the penalty kill.

Their power play finished 0 for 2 and is 11 for 95 (11.6 percent) since the calendar turned to 2022.

• Some silver linings for the Flyers:

With two assists, Travis Konecny now has 30 on the year and is on pace to break his career high of 37 set in his 2019-20 All-Star season.

More goals would be nice, of course, but you can’t ignore his playmaking.

Kevin Hayes had two helpers, giving him nine points (four goals, five assists) through nine games since returning from an infection in his groin area.

He has continued to look more and more like himself.

• The Flyers' five-game road swing continues with a back-to-back set. The team visits the Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu) and the Avalanche on Friday (9 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

