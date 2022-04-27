Flyers Vs. Jets: Miserable Season-Long Road Performance Ends With Blanking

Flyers blanked in Game 81, finish 11-25-5 on the road originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One more to go.

In the penultimate game of their 2021-22 season to forget, the Flyers were blanked by the Jets, 4-0, Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

They've been shut out seven times this season and their goal differential is a staggering minus-85.

They were shut out five times in 125 games over the previous two seasons.

The Flyers (25-45-11) will avoid piling up the franchise's most defeats in a single season but they came awfully close. With one game left, they're only three away from the Flyers' all-time worst total of 48 set by the 2006-07 club.

The current club finished its road slate at 11-25-5. The 1991-92 Flyers recorded the franchise's most-ever road defeats in one season with 26. Three of the losses came in overtime. Back in the days of ties, that club went 10-26-4 away from home.

The Flyers split with the Jets (37-32-11) in their two-game regular-season series (1-1-0).

Wednesday marked the Flyers' first trip to Winnipeg since Dec. 15, 2019. It was the 33rd game of Alain Vigneault's first season, when the Flyers last went to the playoffs.

• Will the Flyers slide past Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken?

It remains a realistic possibility as those near the basement keep their eyes on the 2022 NHL draft lottery odds.

The Flyers are 29th in the league's 32-team standings, but are only three points ahead of the expansion Kraken.

Seattle is in action tonight against the playoff-ready Kings and then have two games remaining.

The Devils are 28th and two points up on the Flyers with two games left.

More: When the Flyers will learn spot of their 2022 1st-round pick

• The Flyers' last-ranked power play went 0 for 4 and is 9 for 113 (8.0 percent) since the start of February.

Winnipeg's fourth goal was an empty-netter from Kyle Connor with the Flyers on the man advantage.

The club's PK was more costly, finishing 3 for 5. It surrendered the game-opening goal 5:23 minutes into the action. The Flyers were whistled for too many men on the ice and Pierre-Luc Dubois put them in a 1-0 hole at first intermission.

In the second period, the Flyers gave up a 5-on-3 goal to Nikolaj Ehlers.

That spelled doom for the Flyers, who are the lone NHL club without a comeback win from two goals down.

• In his fifth career start, Felix Sandstrom got little to no help.

The 25-year-old faced 26 shots and denied 23 of them.

After the Jets' two power play goals, Blake Wheeler scored at even strength on a perfect pass from Ehlers.

Winnipeg netminder Eric Comrie pitched his first career shutout by stopping all 35 of the Flyers' shots.

• The Flyers wrap up the season Friday when they host the Senators (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

