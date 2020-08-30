Flyers Vs. Islanders NHL Playoffs: Game 4 Live Stream, Storylines, More

The Flyers haven't lost consecutive games since Jan. 8, a span of 38 games, including Saturday night's 3-1 Game 3 loss to the Islanders.

The club must keep that fact unchanged Sunday night if it wants to avoid an even bigger and more daunting series hole.

Trailing 2-1 in their best-of-seven second-round playoff series, the Flyers play New York in Game 4.

Let's get into the essentials:

• The Flyers are 7-22 all-time in best-of-seven series when down 2-1.

The last time the Flyers trailed a best-of-seven situation 2-1 and won the series was 2003, when they came back to beat the Maple Leafs in seven games during the first round. The Flyers took Games 4, 5 and 7.

That season, the Flyers were coached by Ken Hitchcock, their captain was Keith Primeau, their goalie was Roman Cechmanek and their leading scorers were Jeremy Roenick and Mark Recchi.

The Flyers, of course, stormed back from a 3-0 series deficit in 2010, when they stunned the Bruins over seven games in the second round and eventually went on to the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Blackhawks.

• Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny are both without a goal through 12 games in the NHL's return-to-play 24-team tournament. Both players have had stretches of effectiveness, but Giroux and Konecny are not paid to simply be effective in other ways. They have to put the puck in the net.

Konecny led the Flyers with 24 goals during the regular season and the club was 18-3-1 in games that the 23-year-old All-Star recorded a marker.

Giroux has one goal over his last 25 career postseason games and Jakub Voracek is scoreless through this series after a seven-point outburst against the Canadiens.

It's not just those guys, though. Everyone can pretty much be better, especially when you consider the Flyers haven't scored a goal in the second or third period through three games of the series.

"I'm confident that our whole group understands that the game we're playing tonight is our most important one so far this year, so trying hard is not going to be good enough," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Sunday in a video interview. "We've got to bring a better game. ... We need to be at our best throughout our lineup."

• A few notes on the positive side for the Flyers:

Since Jan. 7, in games after their last 11 losses, the Flyers are 11-0-0 and have outscored the opposition 48-22.

Carter Hart is 3-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average in games after a loss during the playoffs.

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Sean Couturier-Jakub Voracek

Joel Farabee-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Scott Laughton-Tyler Pitlick

Derek Grant-Nate Thompson-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg-Justin Braun

Goalies

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

