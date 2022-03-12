Flyers Vs. Hurricanes: Trade Candidates Martin Jones, Derick Brassard Play Well in Loss

Two trade candidates play well but Flyers suffer 40th loss (30th in regulation) originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A 1-1 game against the NHL-leading Hurricanes with under four minutes left finished as a 3-1 loss Saturday for the Flyers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Derick Brassard scored the lone goal for the Flyers (18-30-10), who surrendered the game-winning marker with 3:50 minutes remaining.

The Flyers' last road win was Dec. 29, when the team beat the Kraken, 3-2. The Flyers have gone 0-9-2 away from home since then, allowing 4.36 goals per game.

The Flyers went 1-2-1 against the Hurricanes (41-12-5), who sit atop the Metropolitan Division.

Jordan Martinook scored the game-winner for Carolina and Sebastian Aho finished things off with an empty-net goal.

The Hurricanes have an NHL-best .750 points percentage, are 23-4-2 at home and were coming off of an impressive 2-0 blanking of the Avalanche.

• After going 6-2-2 in their opening 10 games, the Flyers have gone 12-28-8 with a minus-61 goal differential.

They have 40 losses on the season with 24 games left.

They have four more games ahead of the March 21 trade deadline. They'll be aggressively selling.

Brassard, one of their veteran chips on an expiring contract, scored his second goal in seven games since returning for a fourth time from his nagging hip injury. Both have been game-tying goals.

Claude Giroux, arguably the crown jewel of the entire trade market, played in his 998th career game. The 34-year-old captain went scoreless, was a plus-1 and won 6 of 14 faceoffs.

• Coming off his first win in the year of 2022, Martin Jones was real solid with 33 saves on 35 shots.

The 32-year-old backup is one of the club's more obvious candidates to be moved because of his experience and expiring contract. Jones is on a one-year, $2 million deal, has 60 career playoff starts on his résumé and no NHL goalie played in more games than him over the previous six seasons.

Jones could have one more start before the deadline.

Carolina netminder Frederik Andersen improved to 30-8-2 by stopping 28 of the Flyers' 29 shots.

• In their four-game regular-season series with the Hurricanes, the Flyers actually outscored Carolina 2-1 in the first period.

But the Hurricanes had dominated the second period in the first three meetings. To the Flyers' credit, they hung tough with Carolina during the middle frame Saturday after the clubs were scoreless at first intermission.

The Hurricanes struck first on a Steven Lorentz goal but the Flyers answered a little over eight minutes later with Brassard's tally.

Cam Atkinson and Rasmus Ristolainen notched assists on the goal.

• The Flyers' power play went 0 for 2 and is 9 for 80 (11.3 percent) since the calendar turned to 2022.

• With Scott Laughton out because of a head injury he suffered Thursday in the Flyers' 6-3 loss the Panthers, Morgan Frost was called up Friday.

Against Carolina, Frost went scoreless in 12:41 minutes. He centered Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny on the third line.

As the Flyers got healthier at the end of February, the 22-year-old prospect was sent back to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

"You have to treat every single day that you're down there as a way of preparing for that moment when you're getting back up here," Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said Feb. 28. "The confidence has been shown to him, it's been relayed to him, that I have in him, that the organization has in him. ... He just has to go down and continue to take advantage of that opportunity to play, build the confidence that so when he comes up here, his goal should be to never go back there again. That's what we're cheering for here."

• The Flyers are right back at it Sunday when they host the Canadiens (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

