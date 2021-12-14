Flyers Vs. Devils: Rout of New Jersey Produces Season-Best 3rd Straight Win

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point.

So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers. They've scored four or more goals in four of their five games under Yeo, who improved to 3-2-0 as the club's interim head coach.

Prior to Yeo's first game, the Flyers hadn't scored more than three goals in a game since Oct. 27, a span of 17 games.

The Flyers (11-12-4) have stressed being more connected in the defensive and neutral zones. On Tuesday night, they were as connected as they've been under Yeo thus far. The Flyers played a ton with the puck and didn't give New Jersey much at all when they didn't have it.

The Flyers won't see the Devils (10-12-5) again for the remainder of the regular season. They went 1-2-0 against New Jersey.

• The Flyers had been outscored 8-2 in their pair of losses to the Devils at the Prudential Center. New Jersey blanked the Flyers, 3-0, last Wednesday to hand them their 10th consecutive defeat in Yeo's second game, two days after the firing of Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien.

Yeo wanted the Flyers to play with a different edge at home against their division opponent.

"One of the things we talked about is I don't know that we necessarily have hated these guys for a rivalry team compared to maybe, say, Washington or Pittsburgh," Yeo said before the game. "These guys have come into the game and we kind of just go into the game and next thing you know, we come out with a loss.

"I think that we have to treat it like it is — a division opponent, rivalry game. Not to say that we want nastiness, but obviously I think that a little bit more of a physical approach to the game, a little bit more attitude and grit in those kind of games can serve us well."

The Flyers answered Yeo's challenge. They were up 5-1 at second intermission. On the night, Atkinson led the way with his hat trick and four points, while Travis Sanheim, Justin Braun and Oskar Lindblom also tallied markers.

One of Atkinson's goals was at shorthanded while the Flyers did the rest of their damage at even strength.

Cam Atkinson hat trick. Flyers are up 6-1 and on their way to season-best third straight win. pic.twitter.com/xS1IKyUL7M — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 15, 2021

The only bad aspect from Tuesday night's game for the Flyers was Morgan Frost had to exit during the first period for COVID protocols.

• After his 41-save win last Friday over the Golden Knights, Carter Hart followed it up with 26 stops on 27 shots to beat New Jersey.

The 23-year-old goalie got excellent performances across the board from his defensemen. Rasmus Ristolainen finished with his first multi-point game as a Flyer (two assists) and recorded six hits.

The Flyers finally cracked Mackenzie Blackwood in regulation. The New Jersey netminder entered 8-0-2 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .934 save percentage lifetime against the Flyers.

On Tuesday night, Blackwood was pulled after the second period. He allowed five goals on 22 shots through 40 minutes.

• Ryan Ellis (lower body) is getting closer to skating after undergoing an MRI on Monday.

The top-pair defenseman's status still looks like a possible return around Jan. 1.

"I talked to him this morning, obviously progressing," Yeo said before the game. "He wasn't on the ice this morning but I know that's something that we're looking to get him into very quickly here. Still continue to treat, still continue to monitor it. We're obviously very anxious to get him back, but it's still going to be a little bit of time based on the fact that he hasn't been on the ice yet."

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Wednesday in Voorhees, New Jersey before they head to Montreal for a matchup Thursday against the Canadiens (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+)

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube