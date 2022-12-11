Flyers Vs. Coyotes: Morgan Frost's Breakout Game Spoiled by Another OT Loss

Despite Frost's breakout game, Flyers take another punch to the gut in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In dire need of offense, the Flyers got four-point games Sunday night from Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk.

But that wasn't enough.

The Flyers took another loss in overtime with a 5-4 decision to the Coyotes at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

John Tortorella's club is 0-6 in OT this season.

Clayton Keller capped off a hat trick by scoring the overtime winner with 22.4 seconds remaining.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a questionable dump-in during the bonus session, which resulted in the Flyers losing possession of the puck.

Kevin Hayes, the team's leading scorer, did not get a shift in overtime.

The Flyers (9-13-7) are 0-0-2 on their four-game road trip and haven't won away from home since Nov. 5.

After starting 7-3-2 overall, the Flyers have gone 2-10-5, a stretch in which they've been outscored 66-37.

With a goal and three assists, Frost put up three or more points in a game for the first time in his NHL career. His line with van Riemsdyk (one goal, three assists) and Owen Tippett (one goal, one assist) was dynamic.

With the Flyers' net emptied, Frost found Travis Konecny in the final two-plus minutes of regulation to force overtime.

On NBC Sports Philadelphia's Flyers Pregame Live, play-by-play broadcaster Jim Jackson reported that Tony DeAngelo was unavailable because of a family matter. DeAngelo was a healthy scratch Friday night in the Flyers' 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Flyers face the Coyotes (9-13-4) again Jan. 5 at the Wells Fargo Center.

• The most costly growing pains we've seen with the Flyers is their play in tight games.

To their credit, they're in games late. They're not being blown out. But they still have to figure out how to finish in these scenarios. It will be a major storyline all season.

The Flyers dropped to 1-4-6 when entering the third period in a tied game.

Nick Ritchie scored a go-ahead goal 7:27 minutes into the third period. He blocked a Konecny shot and took it the other way for a breakaway score.

• Frost entered with six points through 27 games. He put up over half of that Sunday night.

Seeing the 23-year-old center break out offensively had to be the Flyers' biggest positive. In the big picture, that was a real promising development for the Flyers.

Now Frost will try to build on the performance.

"It's pretty simple, we're certainly not trying to turn him into a checker," Tortorella said last Tuesday. "We need to see more offense out of him.

"If he can't bring us offense, I'm not sure where it all goes for him."

The Flyers clearly missed van Riemsdyk's offensive savviness. The big winger missed 20 games because of a broken left index finger.

His playmaking was excellent Sunday and it boosted the confidence of two young players in Frost and Tippett.

• Carter Hart made his seventh consecutive start and converted 24 saves on 29 shots.

He wasn't a problem.

Keller beat him on a first-period power play and a second-period breakaway.

The Coyotes had Hart under siege before Jack McBain buried a rebound to give Arizona a 3-2 lead in the middle stanza.

Tippett's goal knotted the score going into second intermission.

Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 of the Flyers' 41 shots. He made some athletic saves.

• With under eight minutes left in the third period, Zack MacEwen was forced to leave the game because of an undisclosed injury.

He did not return.

The 26-year-old has been one of the Flyers' more consistent forwards.

• The road trip continues Tuesday when the Flyers visit the defending champion Avalanche (9 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

The Flyers beat banged-up Colorado, 5-3, last Monday in Philadelphia. The Avalanche are without star center Nathan MacKinnon (upper body).

