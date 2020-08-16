Flyers Vs. Canadiens NHL Playoffs: Game 3 Live Stream, Storylines, More

The Flyers hit the "road" on Sunday as they try to regain their series lead.
For Game 3 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff set against the eighth-seeded Canadiens, the top-seeded Flyers will be the away team and try to bounce back from an ugly 5-0 loss in Game 2, which tied the series at 1-1.
Philadelphia Flyers
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Let's get into the essentials:
• When: 8 p.m. ET on NBC with Flyers Pregame Live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSP
• Where: Scotiabank Arena
• Broadcast: NBC
• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app
• Carter Hart will be back between the pipes after being pulled late in the second period of the Game 2 loss.
The 22-year-old allowed four goals on 26 shots.
"I'm not sure his game was rough; I think our whole group had a challenging night," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Saturday. "That's why you've got to have faith in the group, faith in the leadership, faith that we're going to come up with a much better game and a much better effort. Our guys are aware of what's at stake. The stake is to get to four first, win four games first. Everybody knows we weren't very good. The most important thing is that we know it and we are going to get a chance to redeem ourselves."
A positive for the Flyers is that Hart hasn't lost consecutive starts over his past 17 games.
• Canadiens goalie Carey Price has been a stud all tournament so far. The veteran netminder is 4-2-0 with a 1.46 goals-against average, .954 save percentage and two shutouts.
It's also his birthday today.
• Following the Game 2 drubbing, the Flyers could make some changes.
It's looking like Travis Konecny will play despite a scare late in the third period of Game 2 when he blocked a shot with his foot. The status of Michael Raffl (undisclosed injury) is uncertain, while the Game 3 forward combinations and defensive pairs are unknown.
One change that might seem most obvious would be Robert Hagg drawing into the lineup for Shayne Gostisbehere, who played Games 1 and 2.
"There's no doubt that Robert down the stretch was a big part," Vigneault said Sunday. "We had some injuries on our back end, he played a smart, simple, physical brand protecting the front of our net. I do know that if we need him moving forward, he's the ultimate team player. If we need him, he'll be ready."
Projected lineup
Forwards
Claude Giroux-Sean Couturier-Joel Farabee
Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny
Nicolas Aube-Kubel-Derek Grant-Jakub Voracek
James van Riemsdyk-Nate Thompson-Tyler Pitlick
Defensemen
Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen
Travis Sanheim-Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg-Justin Braun
Goalies
Carter Hart
Brian Elliott
Sports Uncovered is on all podcast platforms: click here to subscribe now!
Subscribe and rate Flyers Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Flyers
'The coaches were almost in tears' - Lindblom, Flyers fuel each other in Toronto
Flyers say they're built to respond and there's proof to believe it
Vigneault setting his tone? Calling out Canadiens coach has meaningful feel
Flyers slammed back to earth in Game 2, hope they didn't lose a huge piece
Ice cream and a memory remind us Hart is just a kid ... but ready for the moment
Flyers vs. Canadiens NHL playoffs: Game 3 live stream, storylines, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia