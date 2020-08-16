Flyers Vs. Canadiens NHL Playoffs: Game 3 Live Stream, Storylines, More

The Flyers hit the "road" on Sunday as they try to regain their series lead.

For Game 3 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff set against the eighth-seeded Canadiens, the top-seeded Flyers will be the away team and try to bounce back from an ugly 5-0 loss in Game 2, which tied the series at 1-1.

Let's get into the essentials:

• When: 8 p.m. ET on NBC with Flyers Pregame Live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSP

• Where: Scotiabank Arena

• Broadcast: NBC

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app

• Carter Hart will be back between the pipes after being pulled late in the second period of the Game 2 loss.

The 22-year-old allowed four goals on 26 shots.

"I'm not sure his game was rough; I think our whole group had a challenging night," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Saturday. "That's why you've got to have faith in the group, faith in the leadership, faith that we're going to come up with a much better game and a much better effort. Our guys are aware of what's at stake. The stake is to get to four first, win four games first. Everybody knows we weren't very good. The most important thing is that we know it and we are going to get a chance to redeem ourselves."

A positive for the Flyers is that Hart hasn't lost consecutive starts over his past 17 games.

• Canadiens goalie Carey Price has been a stud all tournament so far. The veteran netminder is 4-2-0 with a 1.46 goals-against average, .954 save percentage and two shutouts.

It's also his birthday today.

• Following the Game 2 drubbing, the Flyers could make some changes.

It's looking like Travis Konecny will play despite a scare late in the third period of Game 2 when he blocked a shot with his foot. The status of Michael Raffl (undisclosed injury) is uncertain, while the Game 3 forward combinations and defensive pairs are unknown.

One change that might seem most obvious would be Robert Hagg drawing into the lineup for Shayne Gostisbehere, who played Games 1 and 2.

"There's no doubt that Robert down the stretch was a big part," Vigneault said Sunday. "We had some injuries on our back end, he played a smart, simple, physical brand protecting the front of our net. I do know that if we need him moving forward, he's the ultimate team player. If we need him, he'll be ready."

Projected lineup

Forwards

Claude Giroux-Sean Couturier-Joel Farabee

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

Nicolas Aube-Kubel-Derek Grant-Jakub Voracek

James van Riemsdyk-Nate Thompson-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg-Justin Braun

Goalies

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

Sports Uncovered is on all podcast platforms: click here to subscribe now!

Subscribe and rate Flyers Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers

Flyers vs. Canadiens NHL playoffs: Game 3 live stream, storylines, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia