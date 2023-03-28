Flyers Vs. Canadiens: Morgan Frost Punctuates Team's 5-1-1 Homestand

Led by Frost's 2-goal night, Flyers punctuate 5-1-1 homestand originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In a matchup of two bottom-seven, future-focused clubs, the Flyers capped off an impressive homestand with a 3-2 win Tuesday night over the Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center.

Morgan Frost led the way with two goals for the Flyers (29-32-12), who extended their season-best point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Owen Tippett scored an empty-netter.

John Tortorella's club went 5-1-1 on its season-long homestand and put up 4.00 goals per game.

The Flyers entered the home swing scoring 2.55 goals per game, 30th in the NHL.

Amid a month of March that has previewed changing times for the rebuilding club, Tortorella further discussed the franchise's big picture.

"We want to get it to the [level of the] other teams in the [Philadelphia] sports complex, we want to get it revved up that way like those teams have done it, get the building filled again, get [the fans] thinking about the really good stuff that happens at the end of years: playoffs. And that's our goal," Tortorella said Tuesday morning. "But there's more pain. To me, it's good pain. I think it's going to be a different level of pain, hopefully, next year. Because I think there are levels and then you start getting to the really good part of the process of seeing what it's going to look like."

For the NHL draft lottery followers, the Flyers are now four points up on the Canadiens (30-39-6) and have two games in hand.

The Flyers went 1-1-1 against Montreal in the three-game regular-season series.

• Just after a power play expired, Kevin Hayes found Frost with a nice feed across the goal crease as the Flyers grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the second period.

With 2:15 minutes left in the third period, Frost delivered the go-ahead marker on a great shot in transition.

Since the calendar turned to 2023, Frost leads the Flyers in points with 24 (nine goals, 15 assists) over 36 games.

With 52 points on the season, Hayes is four away from setting a new career high.

The Flyers scored three or more goals in every game of the homestand.

For a while Tuesday night, it looked like they missed 21-year-old prospect Tyson Foerster.

• Carter Hart was on the ice at morning skate and projected to start, but the Flyers kept him out of the net because a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old is considered day to day.

Felix Sandstrom started in Hart's place and finished with 27 saves for his second career win.

Montreal tied the game, 1-1, in the second period when the Flyers failed to clear a bouncing puck from a dangerous area. Brendan Gallagher pounced on it and fired an impressive shot past Sandstrom.

The Canadiens' second goal came late with their net emptied.

The Flyers helped their own cause by staying out of the penalty box all night.

Montreal netminder Cayden Primeau, the son of former Flyers captain Keith Primeau, stopped 24 shots.

• Nicolas Deslauriers returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.

Sean Couturier (back) and Travis Konecny (upper body) took the ice in the morning for the Flyers' optional skate.

Sean Couturier continuing his on-ice work at optional morning skate. pic.twitter.com/5l02AAbkEi — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 28, 2023

Rehab work for Travis Konecny, who is recovering from upper-body injury.



Tonight will be 15th straight game he has missed. Flyers are being careful given they’re playing for next year. pic.twitter.com/P7saK9ih0M — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 28, 2023

• The Flyers hit the road for the first time in over two and a half weeks Thursday when they visit Claude Giroux and the Senators (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube