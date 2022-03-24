Flyers Vs. Blues: Hayden Hodgson, Travis Konecny Deliver First Road Win of 2022

A winger has big game in NHL debut, Konecny nets 2 and Flyers get rare road win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flyers picked up their first road win in the year of 2022 by knocking off the Blues, 5-2, Thursday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Mike Yeo's club never trailed, led for 53-plus minutes and received a two-goal performance from Travis Konecny.

The Flyers (21-32-11) improved to 1-1-0 on their five-game road trip. They had not won away from home since Dec. 29, going 0-11-2 over their previous 13 road games, a stretch in which they were outscored 57-29.

Hayden Hodgson, a 26-year-old winger, notched a goal and an assist in his NHL debut.

Patrick Brown (even strength) and Joel Farabee (empty net) provided the Flyers' other two goals.

For a second straight game, the Flyers had to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Scott Laughton (concussion) and Nate Thompson (shoulder) remained out, while Oskar Lindblom was also banged up and not in the lineup.

The Flyers split with the the Blues (35-19-9) in their two game regular-season series (1-1-0).

• Konecny's multi-goal effort was his first since the hat trick he scored against the Penguins in the second game of last season.

He scored the game-opening goal on an impressive snipe and then cushioned the Flyers' lead to 3-1 during the second period when his shot just got past St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington.

Since the start of February, Konecny has led the Flyers in points with 18 (five goals, 13 assists) over 20 games.

His production will look pretty solid by the end of the season.

• The Flyers had to like a lot of what they did in St. Louis.

With two assists, Kevin Hayes now has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) through 10 games since returning from an infection in his groin area.

Hodgson, a Lehigh Valley Phantom who was signed to a one-year, $750,000 deal Tuesday, had a really nice debut. He's 6-foot-2, 207 pounds and gets to the net. He finished as a plus-3 in 16:23 minutes.

Cam York recorded the first multi-point game of his NHL career with a couple of helpers.

Owen Tippett registered his first point as a Flyer with an assist.

Rasmus Ristolainen was strong, bouncing back from a rough game Tuesday.

• Martin Jones, who was not a trade deadline casualty, converted 26 saves for the victory.

The 32-year-old has been sharp over his last four games, going 2-2-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Jones had a blemish on St. Louis' second goal. He played the puck behind his net and turned it over as the Blues cut the Flyers' lead to 3-2.

Other than that, Jones did his job.

Binnington stopped 22 of the Flyers' 26 shots.

• The Flyers are right back at it Friday when they visit the NHL-best Avalanche (9 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

