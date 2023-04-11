Flyers Vs. Blue Jackets: Owen Tippett Provides OT Win in Final Home Game of 2022-23 Season

Tippett provides OT win in Flyers' final home game of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In their final showing at the Wells Fargo Center this season, the Flyers picked up a 4-3 OT win Tuesday night over the Blue Jackets.

Owen Tippett won it for the Flyers with 15.5 seconds left in overtime. It was his second goal of the night.

Joel Farabee and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers, who improved to 2-12 in OT.

Ivan Provorov had a two-assist performance.

Tippett's first marker came on the power play and handed the Flyers a 3-2 lead in the second period. For van Riemsdyk, his goal was the 300th of his career.

"He's an awesome pro. I mean, 300 goals is a very impressive feat," Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson said. "He's a pleasure to work with, he's a consummate professional without a doubt and he has done a lot of good things in this league. We were all happy for him, as you could see if you looked on the bench, his teammates, how much he's loved there, it was nice."

The victory solidified the Flyers' spot at No. 7 in the 2023 NHL draft lottery odds (6.5 percent chance at the top pick).

Columbus sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Flyers (30-38-13) snapped a seven-game losing streak (0-6-1). They have one game left in the season.

The club finished 18-18-5 at home. It's 12-20-8 on the road and hasn't won away from home since Feb. 20.

For the fourth time in the last eight games, John Tortorella was not behind the bench and instead evaluated from another vantage point. Thompson acted as the lead voice on the bench, while assistant coach Darryl Williams will get his shot Thursday.

The Flyers went 2-1-1 against the Blue Jackets (24-47-9) in their four-game regular-season series.

• Tippett's goals were his 25th and 26th of the season. The 24-year-old's growth has been a major victory for the Flyers.

"The fans have been with us all season here," Tippett said. "To go out on a winning note at home is always nice."

Since snapping his slump of 26 straight games without a goal, Farabee has had 12 points over the last 14 games (six goals, six assists). Good momentum for him. He also hasn't missed a game this season after unexpectedly having to undergo disc replacement surgery in his cervical region during late June.

"What I like about him is he's a fighter," Thompson said. "He fights, he's competitive, he comes back out of those situations when he gets beat down."

• Carter Hart made 28 saves on 31 shots.

Liam Foudy and Trey Fix-Wolansky gave Columbus a 2-0 lead in the first period. Hart couldn't corral a rebound on Foudy's game-opening marker and he appeared to be screened on Fix-Wolansky's tally.

The Flyers were able to erase the deficit before intermission.

Sean Kuraly tied the game for Columbus in the third period on a power play deflection.

Blue Jackets netminder Michael Hutchinson stopped 35 for the Flyers' 39 shots.

• Defensive prospect Adam Ginning was called up from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley and became the 14th Flyer to make his NHL debut over the last two seasons.

"When I signed here, this is where I wanted to be," the 2018 second-round draft pick said. "Now I've got the first game and I can maybe take the nervous part out of it."

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound lefty shot earned his look with the big club. He leads the playoff-ready Phantoms with a plus-25 rating.

"We've gotten good reports," Tortorella said two-plus hours before puck drop. "He has played a physical game, he's in the way, not afraid to be in the way. They just like how he has played. He has moved the puck well. ... I don't remember who he is, but I'm really anxious to see him play."

In 16:40 minutes, the 23-year-old had two hits, two blocked shots and committed a third-period penalty.

Adam Ginning with the solo lap ahead of his NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/oQpnkox4Jg — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) April 11, 2023

• Assisting Columbus' third-period equalizer, Johnny Gaudreau finished with six points (one goal, five assists) against the Flyers this season.

• Tony DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game. We touched on the situation Sunday.

"I'm not going to discuss it with you guys. He's out," Tortorella said pregame Tuesday. "I've talked to him, he knows where he stands with me."

Nick Seeler missed a second straight game with an illness.

• The Flyers announced their team award winners prior to the game.

• The club wraps up the 2022-23 season Thursday when it visits the Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

