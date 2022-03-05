Flyers Vs. Blackhawks: Mike Yeo's Message Received in Win Over Chicago

Yeo's message received as Flyers pick up chippy win over Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flyers answered the call of their coach and picked up 4-3 win Saturday over the Blackhawks at the Wells Fargo Center.

Interim head coach Mike Yeo said his team took a hard look in the mirror after it unraveled during the third period Thursday for a 5-4 loss to the Wild.

"It's going to have to be uncomfortable, we had an uncomfortable conversation today," Yeo said Friday. "We're going to have to push each other, players are going to have to hold each other accountable.

"Now we've got players coming back. If guys aren't doing their job, obviously ice time is going to reflect that, opportunity is going to reflect that."

The Flyers (17-28-10) showed plenty of fight and stuck up for each other to beat Chicago in a chippy game.

More importantly, they delivered in crunch time, which has been a nightmare for the club. The Flyers erased a 3-2 deficit in the third period Saturday to snap their two-game skid and improve to 2-4-1 on their eight-game homestand.

The Blackhawks (20-28-8) host the Flyers on April 25 for their second of two meetings this season.

• Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee were terrific Saturday.

Farabee found Atkinson twice for goals, the second connection serving as the game-winner in the third period.

Atkinson (two goals, one assist) and Farabee (three assists) each had three-point games. Atkinson has 20 goals now in Year 1 with the Flyers.

• After Derick Brassard's slipshod performance Thursday, Yeo said said the 34-year-old center came into his office Friday morning and vowed to be better.

Brassard is a pro and has been frustrated by an up-and-down hip issue that has cost him 31 games this season. He played with an edge Saturday, mixing it up with Chicago during the second period.

Rasmus Ristolainen came to the defense of Brassard each time.

Things have turned up a notch as Flyers tie it up at 2-2. pic.twitter.com/wKhmWz0qGt — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 5, 2022

The veteran forward was a man of his word. He was much better this time out, knotting the game at 3-3 in the third period and finishing as a plus-3 in 15:15 minutes.

Contending clubs will have their eyes on Brassard, especially if he looks healthier and more productive throughout March. He's very likely to be moved by the retooling Flyers at the March 21 trade deadline. Brassard is on an expiring contract for only $825,000, has 117 games of playoff experience and can play either center or winger.

• The Oilers had two scouts on hand. Both the Flyers and Blackhawks will be selling at the deadline.

Edmonton is right on the playoff border in the Pacific Division and Western Conference wild-card races. It could be looking for goaltending help or depth at forward.

Flyers backup Martin Jones got the start Saturday and converted 26 saves.

Jones is one of the club's clear-cut trade chips. The experienced 32-year-old is on a one-year, $2 million deal and no NHL goalie played in more games than him over the previous six seasons.

Chicago backup Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 of the Flyers' 27 shots.

• The Flyers' power play went 0 for 4 and is 8 for 71 (11.3 percent) since the calendar turned to 2022.

The man advantage was totally out of sorts at a costly time. In a 2-2 game and with four and a half minutes left during the middle stanza, the Flyers generated little on their third power play of the game.

The Blackhawks then took the lead going into second intermission thanks to a Dylan Strome goal.

• Kevin Hayes, who had been limited to 20 games this season because of abdominal issues, returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 17.

He looked good and assisted Oskar Lindblom's game-opening goal.

More: After 'real bad infection,' Hayes wants to get back on track with Flyers, fans

• Depth defenseman Kevin Connauton played his first game since Feb. 17 as he entered the lineup for Nick Seeler.

Connauton was shaken up badly after taking a hit from Kirby Dach along the boards with nine minutes left in the third period. He needed assistance as he headed off the ice and up the tunnel.

• Wade Allison was activated off of injured reserve Saturday morning and loaned to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

• The Flyers wrap up their season-long homestand Tuesday when they host the Golden Knights (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

