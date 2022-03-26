Flyers Vs. Avalanche: No Travis Konecny and a Lopsided Loss to Colorado

A surprise absence for Flyers, who get rolled by the NHL's best originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flyers could not join the March Madness.

There was no upset, not even a real threat of one, Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver. The Flyers were ambushed by the NHL-leading Avalanche for a lopsided 6-3 loss.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Flyers (21-33-11) are 1-2-0 on their five-game road trip. They received goals from James van Riemsdyk, Zack MacEwen and Max Willman in the losing effort.

For a third straight game, the Flyers had to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen (more on why below).

They were swept by the Avalanche (46-14-5) in their two-game regular-season series by a combined score of 13-8.

Colorado lit up the scoreboard, as it tends to do, with a point from 10 different players Friday night. Nazem Kadri (one goal, two assists), Cale Makar (two goals), Mikko Rantanen (one goal, one assist), J.T. Compher (one goal, one assist) and Erik Johnson (two assists) led the way with multi-point games.

• The Flyers' odds at knocking off the league's best took a pretty big hit before the puck was even dropped.

Travis Konecny, the club's leading scorer since the start of February, was ruled out because of a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old winger is considered day to day.

The night before, Konecny led the charge in the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Blues, putting up his first multi-goal performance since the second game of last season.

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's roster suffered three casualties by Monday's trade deadline with Claude Giroux, Justin Braun and Derick Brassard all being moved.

Then, when you tie in the absences of Swiss army knife Scott Laughton (concussion) and veteran center Nate Thompson (shoulder), the Flyers' chances felt awfully slim Friday night.

• Carter Hart squared away with an absolute onslaught.

He had faced 30 shots by the halfway mark of the game. Colorado ended up firing 51 shots in total on Hart, who denied 45 of them.

Avalanche backup Pavel Francouz had a 4-1 lead at first intermission. He stopped 29 of the Flyers' 32 shots on the night.

• Colorado improved to 26-4-3 at home, where it scores 4.00 goals per game and owns a plus-50 goal differential.

The Avalanche are the NHL's top club overall and on home ice.

They were coming off of a 3-1 home loss Wednesday to the Canucks. They have lost consecutive games at home only once this season, which came back in October.

Tall order for the retooling Flyers on the second night of a back-to-back set.

• A positive for Yeo's club was Cam York picking up his third assist in the last two games. The 21-year-old defenseman and his top-pair partner Ivan Provorov finished even in the plus-minus department.

The Flyers' fourth line did some good things.

Joel Farabee, a natural winger playing center right now, also recorded an assist. He finished 4 for 17 in the faceoff circle.

The 22-year-old dropped the gloves during the third period with Kadri for his sixth career fight.

Joel Farabee drops the gloves with Nazem Kadri 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/ixv09W2r2t — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 26, 2022

• The Flyers play the fourth game of their five-game road swing Sunday when they visit the Predators (6 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube