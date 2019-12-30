Flyers’ Travis Konecny Named an NHL All-Star

Back in mid-September, a mini drama brewed as Travis Konecny missed the Flyers' first three days of training camp. The 22-year-old forward and the team couldn't come to terms on a new contract for the restricted free agent.
Three and a half months later, Konecny is an NHL All-Star and will represent the Flyers in St. Louis for the Jan. 24-25 festivities.
After signing a six-year, $33 million contract, Konecny has delivered, becoming an integral piece to the Flyers' turnaround in 2019-20. He leads the team with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) over 36 games in his fourth NHL season.
The 2015 first-round pick is projected to finish with 75 points, a true breakout season after scoring 49 points in 2018-19.
