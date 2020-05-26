The Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers can return to their New Jersey practice facilities thanks to a lifting of coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that professional sports teams can return to practice or even games if the leagues give the OK. The announcement paves the way for the Flyers to return to their practice facility in Voorhees and the Sixers to return to Camden.

UPDATE: Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel. pic.twitter.com/yMrCFtSyqY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

"We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches and personnel," the first-term Democrat said.

It isn't clear when the NBA and NHL will resume action after shutting down due to the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey had reported nearly 156,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 11,200 deaths related to the virus since the start of the outbreak. There were 54 new coronavirus-related deaths announced Tuesday.

Murphy said that the Memorial Day holiday could have played a role in there being fewer cases in recent days.

"It could take a few more days for these numbers to smooth out," Murphy said.

The news about pro sports coming back to the Garden State came on the same morning the Murphy said Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies would be allowed outside starting July 6.

This story is developing and will be updated.