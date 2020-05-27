Flyers’ Playoff Hype Video Will Make You Want to Run Through a Wall

After what felt like months of waiting, the hockey world finally received some exciting news on Tuesday when NHL Commissioner, Gary Bettman, broke down the 24-team playoff format that had recently been approved.

While there were many important bits we learned, (that you can read more about, here) one part became incredibly clear - the Flyers clinched a playoff spot … in probably one of the weirdest ways in league history.

Even though it was near impossible to not get into the 2019-20 playoffs … sorry, Sabres, Devils, Senators, Red Wings, Ducks, Kings and Sharks.

While there isn't an official start date yet, that doesn't mean the city can't begin preparing for the wild ride that is hopefully about to take place this summer. A new light was ignited within Flyers fans, realizing the reality that could happen - but even the team itself is more than ready to finally drop the puck once more.

It's hard to forget the most memorable celly of the season, which came after Kevin Hayes scored an overtime goal against the Blue Jackets - earning the win and deeming himself the champion - rightfully so, if I might add.

Well, the Flyers tapped into that energy and shared a quick video of that wonderful moment to their social media:

Well there's only one thing left to do... pic.twitter.com/FkkrnRPwFt — x-Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 26, 2020

Things didn't stop there, though. Gritty had to join in on the fun and made sure to let the whole world know about the last time a Philadelphia team had a bye week in the post season. It had something to do with 41-33, a farm animal (I think it was a goat?) that couldn't catch and a backup quarterback doing something pretty "special" … yeah, you know.

Last time a Philly team had a bye week: pic.twitter.com/pSIOBvxIIs — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) May 26, 2020

The hype continues to grow, as the Flyers released a full hype video about this opportunity Wednesday morning. It captured the emotions held in the past 77 days without hockey, how different this season felt compared to previous years and what the players and organization had been doing to "stay ready" while social distancing.

"Philly will be ready - and you'll wish you stayed home."

Yeah … who else is ready to run through a wall?

