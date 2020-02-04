Flyers Mascot Gritty Schools Some Nuns in Basketball

Gritty is no longer under investigation.

What a better way to celebrate your exoneration than playing nuns in basketball.

Right? We think?

The Flyers' mascot tweeted out a video Tuesday of him hooping at what appears to be a local school.

Was he playing against two older nuns? Sure. Did he still look like a Gary Payton-Ben Wallace hybrid on defense? Absolutely.

We knew Gritty could ball. Remember this half-court shot?

But little did we know about his dedication to defense.

The nuns (still very weird writing that) never had a chance.

