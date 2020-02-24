Flyers Make Trade Deadline Deals to Bolster Front Lines

General manager Chuck Fletcher has put a focus on adding to his group of forwards to augment the Flyers' playoff push.

Shortly after acquiring Nate Thompson (see story), the Flyers made a much more notable depth acquisition ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Fletcher acquired Derek Grant from the Ducks in exchange for Phantoms forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round draft pick, according to a report by TSN's Frank Seravalli.

Grant, a well-traveled center who has played for six other teams, already owns a personal-best 14 goals and is five points away from breaking his career high of 24 set in 2017-18.

The 29-year-old checked a lot of boxes for the Flyers. His cap hit is only $700,000 and he can become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, so he doesn't block the club's future down the middle.

Grant was playing on the fourth line for the Ducks and was one of their best penalty killers. The move makes Connor Bunnaman the likely odd man out of the Flyers' lineup. He played well as a 21-year-old rookie, but Grant gives the Flyers experience, size and some secondary scoring potential.

