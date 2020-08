The Flyers tried. Looking tired on the ice, facing a 3-1 gap to the New York Islanders, they rallied to try to come back in the 3rd period.

But a late goal by Ivan Provorov wasn't enough, and the Flyers lost 3-2. They now trail the Islanders by 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

This is a developing story and will be updated.