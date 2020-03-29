Flyers Legend Eric Lindros Takes to Social Media to Look Back at His Career

There are so many Eric Lindros memories.
During his playing days, No. 88 was a rare breed of size and skill. Lindros' blend of strengths would still be rare in today's game.
His dynamic was intimidating and imposing because of those strengths, so to hear Lindros open up about his toughest opponents is really cool.
"Big E" did just that in a question-and-answer session Sunday on his Twitter account.
It's awesome to see Lindros talk hockey with his fans. He has always respected the knowledgeable fan base in Philly.
"Flyers players are lucky to play in a city where the fans truly know the game of hockey, appreciate the little things and are of course rowdy, but also show heart," Lindros said on his jersey retirement night in January 2018.
Here were Lindros' interactions Sunday night and we look forward to the next time.
