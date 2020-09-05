Thomas Greiss

Flyers Knocked Out of Playoffs in Uninspiring Game 7

By Joe Brandt

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

The Flyers' Scott Laughton got in a fight with the Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the middle of the third period of Game 7 Saturday night.

It was the most fight Philadelphia could muster all night as they fell to New York 4-0, ending their season in the Toronto bubble. Goaltender Thomas Greiss posted a shutout.

The Islanders advance to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals. The winner will head to the Stanley Cup Finals against either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Dallas Stars.

In the semifinal heartbreaker, Islander Scott Mayfield opened the scoring early, beating goaltender Carter Hart over the blocker with some traffic in front. About four minutes later, the Islanders found room to pass across the crease, leaving Hart out of position. Defenseman Andy Greene shot it into a wide-open net.

Brock Nelson scored in the second. Anthony Beauvillier scored in the third period, after the Flyers pulled Hart for a 6th skater, trying to get their sputtering offense going.

It didn't.

