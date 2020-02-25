Flyers Keep on Humming, Have Penguins in Their Sights

A day after the NHL trade deadline, the Flyers showed off their new look and didn't miss a beat.

With reinforcements Derek Grant and Nate Thompson, the Flyers defeated the Sharks, 4-2, Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers (36-20-7) have won four straight games, their longest win streak since Dec. 17-23, when they also won four in a row.

Not many in the league have been better than the Flyers over their last 20 games. The Flyers are 14-5-1 with an NHL-high 72 goals since Jan. 8. Over that stretch, only one club has more points than the Flyers' 29 - the Lightning.

The Sharks (26-33-4), who have a number of injuries and traded away Barclay Goodrow and Patrick Marleau before Monday's deadline, have lost five straight.

• Good work by the Flyers handling a lesser opponent.

Tuesday was a big night in the playoff race as the Islanders, Blue Jackets and Hurricanes were all in action.

The Flyers are still in third place of the Metropolitan Division and climbed to within one point of the second-place Penguins.

• The new line of Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny sure was fun to watch.

During the second period, Hayes and Konecny scored goals to help the Flyers restore order with a 3-1 lead at intermission.

Hayes tacked on another in the third period, giving him 21 markers this season. The 27-year-old is projected to break his career high of 25 set in 2017-18 and he might flirt with 30.

On Hayes' first goal, the 6-foot-5 center used his impressive reach to snag Laughton's pass and bury the shot.

Meanwhile, Konecny finished with his third three-point effort over the last four games. He had two three-point games over his first three NHL seasons.

Laughton continued his always reliable play with two assists and a plus-3 mark.

Not to be dramatic, but we would die for Kevin Hayes.



He has three points so far tonight, with two goals and an assist! pic.twitter.com/Kq9vM0yDYV — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2020

THE BOYS ARE ROLLING!



Hayes feeds one to Konecny and the Flyers are up 3-1. | @skiJFBB pic.twitter.com/MokLIVsKBX — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2020

Now that's some pretty passing.



After some tic-tac-toe the Flyers are up 2-1! pic.twitter.com/cSl5sLUWul — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2020

• Grant and Thompson, both acquired by the Flyers Monday, were eased into duty.

Both went scoreless as Grant committed a penalty and was solid in the faceoff circle, while Thompson centered the fourth line.

Here's how they're getting acclimated (see story).

New guys in town. pic.twitter.com/4wEiMHfB5p — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 25, 2020

Nate Thompson getting to know Philly fans, gives away four pucks. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/cz5NwI0Z5X — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 25, 2020

• At home, Carter Hart has been an absolute nightmare for opponents.

With 26 saves, he improved his home mark to 17-2-2.

The 21-year-old has yielded two or fewer goals in 17 of his 21 home games. He is a must-see ticket in Philly.

• Defensemen Matt Niskanen and Travis Sanheim made clutch third-period plays to break up juicy scoring chances for the Sharks.

• Nicolas Aube-Kubel has six goals this season. He has turned into one of the biggest surprises since his mid-December call-up.

Last season, he went scoreless over nine outings, playing just 5:35 minutes per game.

• A beautiful job by the Flyers.

Tonight the Flyers welcomed Jacob Orlick, who is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, and he got to spend some time with the players and crew. #OskarStrong 💜 pic.twitter.com/9r1qmAgfEt — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2020

• The Flyers are off Wednesday and practice Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Voorhees, New Jersey, before hosting the Rangers Friday night (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

