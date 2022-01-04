Flyers' Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux Enter NHL's COVID Protocol

Provorov misses his first game ever in NHL career as he and Giroux are out originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Seventeen days ago, Ivan Provorov played in his 400th consecutive game since entering the NHL as a 19-year-old.

His ironman streak, which stood at 403 games going into Tuesday, will come to an end because of COVID-19.

Provorov, Claude Giroux and a club staff member were added to the league's COVID protocol list ahead of the Flyers' game tonight against the Ducks in Anaheim, California (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

It will be the first time Provorov has ever missed a game in his professional hockey career.

"I take pride in being able to go out there, compete every game, go out there and try to help my team win," Provorov said Dec. 20. "To be able to do it for 400 consecutive games means a lot to me. But not stopping there, so hopefully continue to work hard, take care of myself and be able to play many more."

Last season, Giroux saw his ironman streak of 328 consecutive games played brought to a halt because of the coronavirus.

On Monday, defenseman Nick Seeler, forward Jackson Cates and a club staffer were placed in COVID protocol. With no Provorov or Seeler, touted defensive prospect Cam York will make his season debut.

It should be a special one for the 2019 first-round pick. York is a native of Anaheim Hills and his 21st birthday is Wednesday.

"I remember when I was a little kid and [the Flyers] would come out to Anaheim and play, I would always make sure I'd tell my parents, 'We need to go to this game,'" York said in June 2019. "It's just one of those organizations where they have a rich history and just always a successful team. I'm really looking forward to being a part of it."

York had a banner year last season, which ended with a taste of the NHL.

At forward, Gerry Mayhew will enter the lineup for Giroux. The Flyers are getting Scott Laughton back in the lineup and very possibly Carter Hart back in net. Both players missed the first three games of the Flyers' four-game road trip because of COVID protocols.

Here's a possible lineup for the Flyers:

Forwards

Joel Farabee-Kevin Hayes-Cam Atkinson

Oskar Lindblom-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Scott Laughton-Gerry Mayhew

Max Willman-Patrick Brown-Zack MacEwen

Defensemen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Keith Yandle-Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York-Kevin Connauton

Goalies

Carter Hart

Martin Jones

