Flyers Have Another Party at the Wells Fargo Center in Rout of Sabres

Come on out to the Wells Fargo Center.

That's what the Flyers said Thursday night with a 6-1 drubbing of the Sabres.

The Flyers (19-11-5) received goals from James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Matt Niskanen, Tyler Pitlick and Mikhail Vorobyev.

Eleven different Flyers recorded a point, led by Travis Konecny's three-assist game. Niskanen, van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes also put up multi-point efforts.

The Sabres (16-13-7) didn't have their star and it showed.

• There has been some buzz about the Flyers' attendance figures, which are lower than in years past.

It's only December, though, and you know what, the Flyers have been awfully fun to watch at the Wells Fargo Center.

Thursday night was a pretty good example. The crowd was also better than previous games and it will continue to grow if the Flyers put on performances like this one.

The Flyers have earned at least a point in 16 of 18 home games (12-2-4). Over their last six games at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers are 5-1-0 and have outscored the opposition 27-10.

Hard to complain about that.

• Speaking of reasons to buy tickets, how about Carter Hart?

The 21-year-old goalie gives the Flyers a crazy bright future and is 10-1-2 with a sub-1.50 goals-against average.

"It's scary to think that he can be way, way better," Jakub Voracek said Wednesday.

• The Flyers caught a huge break when Jack Eichel was scratched five minutes before the game because of an upper-body injury.

Buffalo's 23-year-old center is on a 17-game point streak in which he has recorded 16 goals, 15 assists and a plus-17 rating.

The Flyers then jumped on the Sabres with three goals in a four-minute span during the first period. During the middle frame, they scored three more in just over a four-minute stretch.

• Since Nov. 19, Hayes has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 15 games.

Hayes with the pass, Niskanen with the finish!

JVR WINS THE BATTLE!

Since Nov. 27, van Riemsdyk has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 11 games.

Well, this is fun. JVR scores his second of the night and the Flyers lead 6-0!

Goals since Nov. 27: James van Riemsdyk - 6

Alex Ovechkin - 6

Auston Matthews - 5

David Pastrnak - 5 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 20, 2019

When those two are producing, the Flyers go to a completely different level.

• Provorov had 12 power play points (two goals, 10 assists) over his first three seasons.

In 35 games this season, Provorov has 11 man advantage points (five goals, six assists).

He has taken a major step, just like the Flyers wanted.

PROVOROV COMING THROUGH!

• The Flyers on Saturday visit the Senators (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+). Here's why that game could get interesting.

